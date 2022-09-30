Tale of two halves leaves Freedom empty-handed at Hibriten

LENOIR — Improbably, the Freedom football team had a chance to kick an extra point and go into halftime tied with host Hibriten on Thursday night.

Instead, the kick was blocked and things spiraled out of control for the Patriots after the intermission, resulting in a 43-20 loss for the visitors in the teams’ Northwestern 3A/4A Conference-opener, which was moved up one day due to weather.

The loss starts Freedom out in a bad way in the NWC standings, which have little room for error with a dominant Watauga again looking like the heavy favorite.

After leading 14-13, Freedom dropped behind 21-14 after the Panthers capped off a drive that was extended by a roughing the punter penalty and gave them the lead with 18.9 seconds left before the break.

But a post-TD unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Hibriten pushed the hosts’ kickoff spot back to their own 25-yard line, and a 53-yard return by Julian Castro set FHS up on that same 25 with just over 10 seconds to play. Landon Cox, who got all the reps at quarterback with Jaylen Barnett sidelined, quickly hit receivers Sacred Baylor and Tavion Dula on passes of 13 and 9 yards to put Freedom at the Hibriten 3 with 0.8 seconds left in the second quarter.

The decision to go back to the ground on the do-or-die play was a good one as running back B.G. Hampton pounded through the Panthers’ defense for his third touchdown of the half, entering the locker room with 105 yards already on just 14 carries, including other scores of 9 and 12 yards.

The poise and prowess the Patriots showed in the first two quarters didn’t re-emerge after that, however.

Hibriten opened the second half with a 12-play, 80-yard touchdown drive capped off by a 1-yard drive into the end zone. Freedom did go 46 yards on 13 plays during its ensuing series, but the drive ended with an ill-fated double-reverse on fourth down to hand the ball back to the hosts.

Aided by a 17-yard run and a 15-yard penalty at the outset of its next drive, which started alongside the fourth quarter, Hibriten took a 36-20 lead after a 43-yard touchdown run.

Freedom’s next opportunity started out promisingly with a 21-yard connection from Cox to Baylor, but a sack and FHS holding call set the visitors way back and Cox was intercepted on the first-and-37 play.

Hibriten didn’t turn that one into a touchdown after Jacob Caldwell forced and recovered a fumble on the Freedom 41-yard line, but a Freedom four-and-out handed the Panthers back the ball with a net gain of two yards from the spot of their lost fumble.

Just four plays and a Freedom 15-yard penalty later, Hibriten set the final margin with a 10-yard rushing touchdown.

Hampton finished with 130 yards on 20 carries, Cox went 13 of 23 for 105 yards and Baylor caught five passes for 74 yards.

The Patriots (3-3, 0-1 NWC) were heavily hindered by Hibriten QB Coby Wilson, who ran for 191 yards and three TDs of 60, 1 and 10 yards on 23 attempts out of HHS’ daunting triple-option. The Panthers scored on every drive except the one that ended in a fumble.

Chris Hensley led the FHS defense with nine tackles, including one for loss. Caldwell, with seven tackles, and Curt Young, with five, also made a stop apiece in the backfield. Castro (six), Avery Pollard (six) and Mikey Cowling (five) also led Freedom in tackles.