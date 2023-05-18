VALDESE — The Draughn baseball team’s history-making season continues with a chance for revenge Friday after delayed completion of its third-round game in the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs.

Thanks to a 3-1 victory over No. 22 West seed Starmount in a third-round game started Tuesday and completed Wednesday, the No. 3 West Wildcats (22-4) advance to play No. 2 West seed Uwharrie Charter (17-10) at 7 p.m. on Friday in Asheboro. The Eagles advanced with an 11-4 win over No. 10 West seed North Stokes on Tuesday.

A year ago, Draughn was the higher seed only to suffer a 7-3 upset loss to Uwharrie Charter at home. Seven of Draughn’s current starters played in the 2022 game.

“They’ve wanted revenge,” Draughn coach Mason Biddix said. “Now, they get the opportunity.”

The Wildcats enter the game with nine straight victories thanks to the win in Draughn’s first-ever third-round playoff game, and now they’re headed to their first-ever NCHSAA 1A West Regional semifinal.

The game with Starmount (10-14), originally scheduled for Tuesday, began an hour late that day because of storms in the area and then was stopped with one out in the top of the second inning.

Pitcher Tate Jensen started the game Tuesday and threw 16 pitches in an inning and change and returned to the mound when play resumed Wednesday.

“We left it up to him,” Biddix said of Jensen. “If he felt good enough, we were willing to roll with him. He wanted it, and he delivered.”

Jensen not only completed the game, but pitched a one-hitter, struck out 10 and walked only three.

The lone hit came after the game resumed with Draughn leading 2-0 with one out in the top of the second inning. After getting the second out, Jensen walked back-to-back batters before Hayden Royal singled home the Rams’ lone run.

The Wildcats answered with a run in the bottom of the second. John Robert Abernathy doubled, stole third and raced home for a 3-1 lead on a sacrifice fly by Griffin Stephens.

“I knew our guys would answer back,” Biddix said. “They’ve been in these situations before.”

Jensen retired 15 of the next 19 batters he faced as he was backed by a defense that included a diving catch by Abernathy in centerfield to open the fifth inning.

The Wildcats seized a 2-0 lead in Tuesday’s first inning thanks to run-producing doubles by Logan McGee and Thomas Lambert.

The Wildcats delivered seven hits in the victory, led by two hits from McGee. Jensen, Jacob Mull and Nick McGee added singles to the doubles by Lambert and Abernathy.