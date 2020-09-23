THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Drexel defense ends Green Wave dynasty

A look back at some of the top Burke County high school football games from September 1970 … 50 years ago at this time:
DREXEL — The Drexel Wolverines brought a major football dynasty to a screeching halt Friday.
The defensive-minded Wolverines defeated Glen Alpine, 6-0, on a fourth-quarter touchdown.
It was the Green Wave’s first Skyline Conference defeat in 45 consecutive games. The last conference team to defeat Glen Alpine was Drexel in 1963.
The Wolverines did it with a brilliant 4-4 defense that kept the inexperienced Green Wave far away from its goal line most of the evening.
It was the first victory of the season for Drexel after an opening nonconference loss to Maiden.
The victory was witnessed by one of the largest crowds to ever watch a football game at Drexel. The bleacher seats at the Drexel Community Center field hold about 2,500 fans. They were filled by 7 p.m., an hour before the game pitting the defending conference champion and runner-up.
Three quarters of the bitterly contested struggle proved little. Several Drexel threats were thwarted, and GA saw four first down plays nullified by penalty.
The Wolverines finally got the break they needed in the fourth, holding as the Green Wave elected to go for it on fourth down from their own 45.
Danny Rector picked up 15 yards on the first play, and a 15-yard penalty moved Drexel inside the red zone. Earl Caldwell, who had played for Oak Hill in 1969, broke off left tackle and scored from 5 yards out to cap the game’s only scoring drive.
GA never crossed midfield again, with the Wolverines’ players mobbed by fans when it was over and their team was established as one of the teams to beat for the conference title.
Caldwell was the game’s leading rusher with 81 yards in eight carries. Drexel’s defense was led by Rector and fellow linebacker Bob Brown, linemen David Pritchard, Mike Harris, David Watts and Sonny Hensley.
Oak Hill 6, Morganton 2
The visiting Bulldogs used a blocked punt, a fumble recovery, a superb defense and a lost shoe and put them all together in preserving their unbeaten record Friday night.
It wasn’t easy.
Oak Hill found itself in an incredible defensive stalemate with rival Morganton and needed all those ingredients to cook up a narrow defeat of the Wildcats before nearly 3,000 persons.
Oak Hill’s blocked punt set up its only touchdown. The Bulldogs’ fumble recovery halted a Morganton drive at the 14, and they survived with a goal-line stand in the final 5 minutes.
The lost shoe incident was just another in a long line of jinxes that have plagued Morganton all season long.
“Hossman” Paul Hunter scored the Bulldogs’ TD from 2 yards out in the second quarter after the drive started at the 23. Receptions by Glen Taylor and Ricky Whisnant fueled the short drive.
“The defense did it,” Oak Hill coach Jerry Houck said.
The Wildcats gained a small measure of revenge when they tackled Hunter in his own end zone for a final-period safety. Tim Buff was the primary tackler as the team registered its only points.
NCSD 22, Salem 20
The Bears eliminated some of their mistakes Thursday in their first win, coming at home.
Plagued by errors in an opening loss to Oak Hill, NCSD showed what can happen when it plays without the miscues. It took the opening kickoff and ground it out 66 yards on 12 plays against the Tigers, and looked good doing it. The early success put Salem in a hole from which it would not recover in a close loss.
The emotional thriller featured one of the wildest finishes either team has ever been part of.
Trailing 22-14, Salem got a last chance when senior Randal Byrd intercepted a pass and returned it from his own 10 to the NCSD 41 with 71 seconds left.
Jerry Ramsey found Jerry Stroupe for a 22-yard TD pass, the duo’s second scoring connection of the night, with 10 seconds to go. On the tying conversion attempt, Byrd plowed toward the edge of the goal line as he was tackled. One official came in to signal the try was good before another ruled Byrd had been stopped short.
Donald Perry’s 63-yard pass from Richard Bowman and Ken Simmons’ 35-yard fumble return highlighted the Bears’ scoring.
Hildebran 12, E. Lincoln 6
To the rest of the Southern District Seven teams, it was just another game between second-division stature foes. But for the host Royals, it was cause for a wild celebration Friday night.
Hildebran had started the 1969 season with high hopes, but those vanished quickly in the humiliation of an opening 54-0 defeat at the hands of East Lincoln.
The Royals got their revenge Friday, topping the Mustangs to end a losing streak that extended over part of three seasons and spanned 18 games in all.
Rick Hildebran’s twin 10-yard scoring trots in the first and third periods gave the Royals the offense they needed to break through.
Valdese 46, Avery 28
Avery Central has given up 107 points in its last two games and is still looking for that first Northwestern Conference win of the season. The Vikings are still worth watching.
Avery matched touchdowns and spectacular plays for nearly three quarters Friday with a lightning-quick Valdese team before bowing in a donnybrook battle that drove game statisticians crazy.
Valdese had the lead twice and lost it. The third time the Tigers got ahead, they stayed there and tacked on a couple touchdowns to make it last.
Randy Burton hauled in scoring strikes of 48, 30 and 10 yards from David Brinkley. Brinkley also ran for a short score, and Burton also intercepted a pass and returned it 30 yards for a score. Dwight Kelly scooped up a blocked punt and took it 15 yards for the game’s first score, and the Tigers’ other TD came via Lloyd Wehunt on a 16-yard run.
