THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Drexel defense ends Green Wave dynasty

Jerry Ramsey found Jerry Stroupe for a 22-yard TD pass, the duo’s second scoring connection of the night, with 10 seconds to go. On the tying conversion attempt, Byrd plowed toward the edge of the goal line as he was tackled. One official came in to signal the try was good before another ruled Byrd had been stopped short.

Donald Perry’s 63-yard pass from Richard Bowman and Ken Simmons’ 35-yard fumble return highlighted the Bears’ scoring.

Hildebran 12, E. Lincoln 6

To the rest of the Southern District Seven teams, it was just another game between second-division stature foes. But for the host Royals, it was cause for a wild celebration Friday night.

Hildebran had started the 1969 season with high hopes, but those vanished quickly in the humiliation of an opening 54-0 defeat at the hands of East Lincoln.

The Royals got their revenge Friday, topping the Mustangs to end a losing streak that extended over part of three seasons and spanned 18 games in all.

Rick Hildebran’s twin 10-yard scoring trots in the first and third periods gave the Royals the offense they needed to break through.

Valdese 46, Avery 28