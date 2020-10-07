THIS WEEK IN HISTORY: Fulbright final-minute FG lifts EB on homecoming

Freedom had almost as many problems holding onto the football, fumbling five times and surrendering an interception.

“The game was a crowd pleaser but not a coach pleaser,” Wilson said. “I was about to have a heart attack near the end.”

Freedom (4-2, 2-1) got all its points on three second-period TDs and had to hang on from there. The first score came after Rodney Causby recovered a fumble on the 12. Quarterback Jeff Moorefield finished the short drive on a sneak from 3 yards out. Moorfield also found Wally Caraway from 32 and 7 yards out on TD tosses.

Freedom 28, Alexander Central 0

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Patriots had turned things around under coach Pete Stout by the late ’80s — with three NWC titles in five years and a third-round 4A playoff appearance of their own in that span — and kept that going into the ’90s with a future Tar Heel great running the show at QB. In Icard, Wayne Fletcher took over for Williams as coach and the beat went on to the tune of four straight outright or shared league titles from 1988-91.)

Quarterback Leon Johnson rushed for 78 yards and four touchdowns to lead the No. 8 Patriots to a 7-0 start with a shutout win over visiting Alexander Central in a makeup conference game Saturday night.