Three Burke Co. prep football teams face first scrimmage foes (with video)

Afterward, Hawn identified his QBs’ poise in the pocket as one of two key areas of concern, along with penalties, which particularly plagued the Patriots in the full-field work.

On defense, Baylor tallied an interception, Avery Pollard had a fumble recovery and a sack and Chris Hensley earned a sack to lead the way.

Draughn hosts R-S, S. Caldwell

The Wildcats showcased their squad, which returns quite a bit off a county-best 5-2 mark in the shortened spring season, against the Hilltoppers and Spartans.

Eli Tillery and John Robert Abernethy traded snaps under center for Draughn. The lone touchdown came from Tillery on a short completion to freshman Jacob Mull vs R-S. Justice Cunningham and Hampton Blackwell led the rushing attack in the absence of leading returning rusher Nigel Dula.

The Wildcats were strong defensively, keeping their opposition out of the end zone off strong efforts from Will Price, Josh Elkins, Elijah Pritchard, Luke Rector, Holden Curry and Beckett Nelson.

Draughn did get some bad news on the injury front as Pritchard (broken collarbone) is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to head coach Chris Powell.

“I was pleased with how our guys came out and played, especially first time out for the 2021 season,” Powell said. “We saw a lot of great things from some guys, especially young guys. We also saw a lot that we need to improve on. We will go back to work and get ready for the Jamboree and Week 1.”

