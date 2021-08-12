Three Burke Co. prep football teams face first scrimmage foes (with video)

Three of the four Burke County high school football teams faced their first outside competition in preparation for the 2021 fall season on Wednesday night.
Patton visited Lincolnton to take on West Lincoln, with Freedom and Draughn both facing off with two teams apiece. The Patriots went to host Newton-Conover in an event also featuring Chase, while the Wildcats stayed home to entertain South Caldwell and R-S Central.
Here’s the rundown …
Patton at West Lincoln
The Panthers and Rebels alternated 10 plays of offense and defense starting at the opponents’ 40-yard line, also alternating JV and varsity players for each set.
Newcomer Quentin Rice, a senior, rattled off a handful of runs and catches from junior quarterback Randan Clarke spanning 10-20 yards apiece from scrimmage.
Junior Tay’Adrian Brawley and senior DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez led the way on the ground, with Brawley breaking off a 40-yard touchdown run near the end of the evening. Cantrell-Vazquez carried to just shy of the goal line to end the previous set of 10 offensive plays.
Patton struggled early in its second varsity set on offense, committing four turnovers in a five-play span before getting the wheels back on with a long Rice catch and run up the left sideline.
“Guys did a good job stepping up. We have a lot of kids that are going both ways, and with that, we’re trying to rotate and find some depth,” Patton coach Mark Duncan said. “Overall, I thought they did a really good job. We’ve still got a lot of work to do on both sides of the ball to get better for Week 1. The effort was there, we’ve just got to get better at the little things.
“Our execution can improve, getting better at what we do, start tightening up and tuning up on some things. We need to stay injury-free. … We were missing four guys who we’re working with to get their (practice) days in (before they can scrimmage).”
The most notable absence was PHS record-setting senior receiver Waylon Rutherford, a returning all-county first-team player.
Clarke from his safety spot led the way on defense, particularly early, with multiple tackles in addition to a forced fumble.
In the JV portion, freshmen Grayson Owens and Tylar Johnson paced the rushing effort, with sophomore Desmond Sexton punching in a short TD.
Freedom at Newton-Conover
In Newton, a deep running back rotation provided most of the highlights for Freedom in its scrimmage. (The event also included Forestview, but FHS did not scrimmage the Jaguars ahead of the teams’ Sept. 3 nonconference game in Morganton.)
Junior Demarcus Lowrance, FHS’ leading rusher this past spring, especially stood out in the Patriots’ first session of the night, a 10-minute running clock on the half-field of Freedom’s offense versus Newton-Conover’s defense. On back-to-back plays, Lowrance ran twice for 40 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown through a broken tackle.
“Demarcus busted a couple big ones,” said Freedom second-year head coach Justin Hawn.
It was Lowrance’s second TD of the session after he took a dump-off pass in the flat from quarterback Jaylen Barnett and drove his way into the end zone from 6 yards out.
“I'd like to bring that to the real games,” Lowrance said of receiving out of the backfield.
Later versus the Trojans, power back B.G. Hampton was similarly impressive, running three times for 25 yards and cashing in with a 2-yard TD dive.
Curt Young worked the early downs versus Newton, both in the half-field session and the full-field, game-situation work against the Red Devils that finished the evening. And against Chase, Omar Conley turned three carries into 15 yards.
Barnett and Landon Cox split snaps under center for FHS, with each making a couple nice plays apiece as Barnett notched a 15-yard run and the short TD pass early against Newton before Cox hit junior wideout Sacred Baylor twice for 28 yards, one a 15-yarder against Chase and the other a 13-yard toe-tapper on the sideline in the full-field session.
Afterward, Hawn identified his QBs’ poise in the pocket as one of two key areas of concern, along with penalties, which particularly plagued the Patriots in the full-field work.
On defense, Baylor tallied an interception, Avery Pollard had a fumble recovery and a sack and Chris Hensley earned a sack to lead the way.
Draughn hosts R-S, S. Caldwell
The Wildcats showcased their squad, which returns quite a bit off a county-best 5-2 mark in the shortened spring season, against the Hilltoppers and Spartans.
Eli Tillery and John Robert Abernethy traded snaps under center for Draughn. The lone touchdown came from Tillery on a short completion to freshman Jacob Mull vs R-S. Justice Cunningham and Hampton Blackwell led the rushing attack in the absence of leading returning rusher Nigel Dula.
The Wildcats were strong defensively, keeping their opposition out of the end zone off strong efforts from Will Price, Josh Elkins, Elijah Pritchard, Luke Rector, Holden Curry and Beckett Nelson.
Draughn did get some bad news on the injury front as Pritchard (broken collarbone) is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to head coach Chris Powell.
“I was pleased with how our guys came out and played, especially first time out for the 2021 season,” Powell said. “We saw a lot of great things from some guys, especially young guys. We also saw a lot that we need to improve on. We will go back to work and get ready for the Jamboree and Week 1.”
