THREE-HEADED MONSTER: Crump-Fulbright-Langley backfield trio returns to lead Cavaliers

ICARD — There’s something to be said for stability, and that’s what the East Burke football team is counting on for the fall 2021 season.

The Cavaliers’ three-headed backfield monster of seniors quarterback Carter Crump and fullbacks Blane Fulbright and Dawson Langley — the same bunch who with first-year coach Derrick Minor guided EB to its first winning campaign since 2015 this past spring — returns to lead the option offense out of Icard again this fall.

The trio who accounted for 20 rushing touchdowns and nearly 1,900 yards on the ground this past spring will set the tone for EB’s run-first offense again this year. Fulbright returns as the reigning county player of the year after rushing 203 times for 1,154 yards and 11 scores while Langley posted a 61-373-4 rushing line and Crump cashed in five times on 63 attempts.

Needless to say, Minor is excited about having his top three ball-carriers back for Year 2.

“It’s huge because it carries the momentum that we started from last year,” Minor said. “You build relationships with the kids. To have that success just catapults you into the offseason. They’re not learning a new coach and I’m not learning new players. We’re just fine-tuning and adding to what we’ve got.”