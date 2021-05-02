Three teams, three individuals set for golf regionals

A trio of Burke County prep golf teams plus three more individuals are set for NCHSAA regionals action over the course of the next two days.

The Freedom boys and girls, the Patton girls, the East Burke boys’ Sam Mace and Peyton Smith, and the Draughn girls’ Lindsey Hodge all will take part in the regionals this week.

On Monday, the Patriot boys will head to River Bend YMCA Golf Course in Shelby for the 3A West Regional, with all five members starting on the back nine. Alex Bock will tee off at 9 a.m. in the first flight, Brent Perkins at 9:10 a.m. in the second, Michael Cates at 9:20 a.m. in the third, Lawson Biggerstaff at 9:30 a.m. in the fourth and Braxton Reinhardt at 9:40 a.m. in the fifth.

At the same time, Mace and Smith will represent the Cavalier boys in the 2A West Regional at Lincolnton Country Club. Mace tees off at 9:20 a.m. in the sixth flight and Smith does so at 9:30 a.m. in the seventh flight. Both players will start their play on the course’s front nine holes.

Then on Tuesday, the Lady Patriots will take to Highland Creek Golf Club in Charlotte for the girls 3A West Regional. Albany Bock will tee off at 8:40 a.m. in the second flight, Christina Fisher at 8:50 a.m. in the third and Anna Czarkowski at 9 a.m. in the fourth. Starting hole information was not available.

Also on Tuesday, the Lady Panthers plus Hodge will head to Lincolnton Country Club for the 1A/2A West Regional. Patton will start on the front nine with tee times of 8:30 a.m. in the first flight for Allie Witherspoon, 8:40 a.m. in the second for Katie Riebel and 8:50 a.m. in the third for Kailey Buchanan. Draughn’s Hodge tees off at 9:30 a.m. in the seventh flight, starting on the back nine holes.