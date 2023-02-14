ICARD — Very little stood in the way of the East Burke girls basketball team reaching the semifinals of the Catawba Valley 2A Conference Tournament.

The No. 1 seed Lady Cavaliers (22-1) had no trouble at all beating No. 8 seed Bunker Hill for the third time this season in Tuesday’s first round, easily advancing to Wednesday evening’s semifinal game versus No. 4 West Lincoln at Catawba Valley Community College in Hickory.

East Burke jumped out to an 11-0 lead on four points from Aubree Grigg, a 3-pointer from Taylor Bostain, a Kara Brinkley bucket and two Braelyn Stilwell free throws. A Brinkley 3 keyed another 11-0 run for the hosts the made it 22-2 and EB led 24-7 at the end of the opening quarter.

The Lady Cavaliers’ third 11-0 spree of the game opened the second quarter and featured five straight points from Kassie Turner and baskets by Stilwell and Brinkley, both off of Stilwell steals. The next major run for the hosts was 17-0 on back-to-back Grigg baskets, another steal-and-score for Stilwell, a Hermione Garro 3 that pushed the lead beyond 40 for the first time and a Maci McNeil pickpocket basket that left it at 52-9 just before halftime.

With the clock running for good, EB also started the second half on a 17-0 run that featured a trio of 3-pointers — back-to-back from Brinkley and another from Turner — along with more baskets off steals by Stilwell (two) and Turner (two) en route to a 69-14 score.

Anna Coble and Journi McDowell scored in fourth quarter to become the ninth and 10th Lady Cavaliers to find the scoresheet, respectively.

A whopping 24 team steals — plus a handful of additional forced turnovers — keyed the EB effort as the defense fed the offense over and over.

“We’ve stressed defense all year,” said EBHS coach Crystal Bartlett. “The girls have bought in to it. You know when you have a presence like Aubree Grigg in the middle, you can be more aggressive, and our guards are more aggressive. I thought we did a good job of not fouling as much as we have lately and keeping the girls in front of us and still being able to get the steals.

“We played zone, too, so I thought our rotations were good. It’s always nice to get layups. That’s the best offense you can get.”

Sophomore point guard Braelyn Stilwell (six assists) had a double-double with 16 points and 10 steals, scoring a few baskets off turnovers and dishing assists on several more.

“It felt really good,” Stilwell said of the win. “I felt like everyone was going after the ball and we were all moving on defense. We did really good on defense with the things we were working on in practice. That showed up tonight.”

Brinkley (17 points), Turner (12) and Grigg (10) joined Stilwell in double figures. Kamiah Lawing (eight points), McDowell (four), Bostain (three), Garro (three), McNeil (three) and Coble (two) rounded out the scoring for EB. Kaliyah Hill grabbed a late rebound to put all 11 Lady Cavaliers on the stat sheet.

Vanessa Morales led the Lady Bears with eight points.

BOYS

No. 1 West Caldwell 78, No. 8 East Burke 55

The Cavaliers (4-19) likely saw their season come to a close with a first-round league tournament loss on Tuesday night in Gamewell.

East Burke led 15-9 after a quarter but couldn’t keep up from there. The Warriors led the second quarter 20-6 to go up 29-21, the third quarter 24-19 to make it 53-40, and the fourth period 25-15 to set the final 23-point margin.

Caleb Hudson (14 points) led four EB scorers in double figures, following by Sylas Coleman (13), Ian Cox (12) and Hollan Cline (10). Barger Shook (three points), Jacob Dellinger (two) and Ben Mast (one) also scored for the visitors.

West Caldwell also had four double-digit scorers in Malek Patterson (20 points), Jayden Maddox (18), Zion Thomas (15) and Jordan Patterson as the Warriors advanced to the semifinals late Wednesday, facing No. 4 Lincolnton.