Top-seeded Freedom girls eliminated by rival Hickory

The Freedom girls basketball team finally got a little bit of that Crump-Rogers Gym homecourt feeling Saturday afternoon.
It just wasn’t quite enough.
With COVID-19 restrictions eased in the state, 250 fans were allowed in the building for the top-seeded Lady Patriots’ NCHSAA 3A West Regional semifinal game, but rival Hickory, the No. 12 seed, pulled off a 52-41 win to advance to Tuesday’s regional final and eliminate FHS.
It ended Freedom’s bid for a third straight regional final appearance and served as the Lady Patriots’ first loss to a Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opponent in any game — regular season, league tournament or playoffs — since Jan. 12, 2018, versus Watauga.
The contest was tied at 30-all at the end of the third quarter, but the Lady Red Tornadoes got momentum going by driving to the basket to earn fouls and get into the bonus fairly early in the final frame. That ultimately was the difference as Hickory earned enough of those fouls and traded off a 3-pointer apiece with the Pats to take a 40-38 lead by the quarter’s midpoint.
Then, Freedom eventually found itself in a deficit where it had to foul, and Hickory continued to make their attempts from the stripe, going 13 of 17 in the fourth quarter to put it out of reach.
While a strong dose of HHS senior Finley LeFevers and fullcourt pressure were the key components for Hickory in the teams’ lone regular-season meeting on Jan. 8 — a 62-56 Freedom win in Morganton — the Red Tornadoes used a more conservative defense and counted on their guards for the bulk of their scoring Saturday, getting a combined 32 points from seniors Aysha Short (15), Chloe James (11) and Ellie Rumbaugh (six). Posts LeFevers and fellow senior Kellen Morin added 10 apiece.
Seniors also led the way for Freedom as Danisha Hemphill (16 points) and Adair Garrison (10) wrapped up their prep careers with double-digit performances. Christena Rhone added six points, Stevee McGee supplied five and Amighty Walker had four.
Neither team scored any points off the bench.
Hickory advances to Tuesday to play either No. 2 Enka or No. 3 Carson — who played late Saturday.
Justin Epley is a sports writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.