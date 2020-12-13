Two Freedom football seniors get college offers

Ahead of their pandemic-delayed senior season, two Freedom football players have received college offers.

Standout wide receiver/defensive back Damien Dula has been offered by Campbell University while transfer quarterback Thaddeus Reid has an offer from Greensboro College. Both players posted about their opportunities on Twitter.

“Blessed to say I’ve received an opportunity to play Division I football,” Dula tweeted.

Dula was named All-Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and second-team All-Burke County following a junior season where he had 51 receptions for a county sixth-best 554 yards, along with eight touchdowns. On defense, Dula accounted for 36 solo tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.

His biggest performances included six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns against East Burke, a two-TD night at Draughn, seven catches for 76 yards and a TD at South Caldwell, five catches for 46 yards and a TD against Watauga, six catches for 78 yards at Crest and seven receptions for 70 yards in a first-round playoff loss versus West Rowan.

He also was named All-NWC as a sophomore for his work on defense with 32 tackles, three pass breakups and an interception. Dula was a late-season varsity call-up as a freshman.