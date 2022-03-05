Two more EB seniors sign to play in college

ICARD — On Friday, two more East Burke football seniors signed and made it official to continue their education and gridiron careers at the next level.
Quarterback Carter Crump signed with McDaniel College in Maryland while linebacker Austin Sellers signed with Greensboro College, joining teammates Spencer Goins and Jarrod Shell who signed to play college football last month.
“I am so proud of these guys for committing to play football and continuing their education in college,” said East Burke football coach Derrick Minor. “We thank these young men for their hard work and dedication to East Burke football and can’t wait to watch them play at the next level.”
Crump completed 22 of 49 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown and also rushed for 405 yards and four touchdown runs for the Cavaliers' offense as a senior. Defensively, Crump racked up 29 total tackles and grabbed two interceptions this past season.
In his junior season, Crump scored on a 70-yard interception return at West Iredell.
“I decided to go with McDaniel because it just felt like home from the very beginning,” said Crump. “I’ve built a great relationship with the coaching staff over the past few months and as soon as I stepped foot on campus I knew it was the right place for me.”
Sellers as a senior recorded 29 total tackles, including five for loss, from his linebacker position while recovering two fumbles.
He also had two interceptions in his junior season and racked up 113 career receiving yards.
“Greensboro College just felt like home,” said Sellers. “All the coaches and players I met made me feel like this was the best place for me.”
Crump plans to study kinesiology and Sellers plans to study physical therapy.
Jason Baker can be reached at sports@morganton.com.