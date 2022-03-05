Two more EB seniors sign to play in college

ICARD — On Friday, two more East Burke football seniors signed and made it official to continue their education and gridiron careers at the next level.

Quarterback Carter Crump signed with McDaniel College in Maryland while linebacker Austin Sellers signed with Greensboro College, joining teammates Spencer Goins and Jarrod Shell who signed to play college football last month.

“I am so proud of these guys for committing to play football and continuing their education in college,” said East Burke football coach Derrick Minor. “We thank these young men for their hard work and dedication to East Burke football and can’t wait to watch them play at the next level.”

Crump completed 22 of 49 passes for 192 yards and one touchdown and also rushed for 405 yards and four touchdown runs for the Cavaliers' offense as a senior. Defensively, Crump racked up 29 total tackles and grabbed two interceptions this past season.

In his junior season, Crump scored on a 70-yard interception return at West Iredell.