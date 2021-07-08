Unlikely heroes produce in Post 21 series clincher

“Runners on, two outs, you’ve just got to put it in play hard. I was looking fastball,” Byerly said. “You have to be ready every time you step on the field. It just sucks that one of our best hitters had to come out of the game because of that injury. But it still worked out. Wes is normally a non-starter, but him doing so well gave us a chance.”

It wasn’t only Hensley’s offensive replacement who came through in a big way. Mozeley started at catcher but shifted to right field as Byerly caught after the injury. With a runner on third and one out, the next batter lifted a fly ball right to Mozeley, who gunned down the runner trying to tag and score to end the inning and keep Post 21 in front.

Smith also worked out of a jam in the third to preserve the early tie, notching a strikeout and groundout after Pineville had the bases loaded with one out. He allowed four hits and three walks and struck out two.

“At times I felt like I lost control, but we always got out of it no problem,” Smith said. “I did feel like I had some good innings where everything went right, had my pitches under control. … It was hot today, and we were ready for the series to be over. Four games is a lot to play the same team.”