(UPDATED 10:39 p.m.) Patton-Draughn football game off due to COVID-19

According to an email from Patton athletic director Jeff Williams sent just after noon on Friday, the varsity football contest between Patton and host Draughn set for Friday has been canceled.

The reason for the cancellation was a positive COVID-19 test and exposure, Williams wrote in the email.

Wildcats coach Chris Powell said the COVID case was within the Patton program. A PHS coach confirmed Friday night that the Panthers would also be unable to play in Week 3 on Sept. 3, when the team was scheduled to host Wilkes Central.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Powell acted quickly is finding a new Week 2 opponent for Draughn, who will now host Mount Airy on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

If DHS had not been able to find a game this week, it would have marked the program's second straight off week to open the regular season and likely limited it to just nine total regular-season games.

Last week, Thomas Jefferson notified Draughn it would not be able to play due to COVID issues within the program. Draughn did not play last week but found an opponent for its previously scheduled bye week, on Oct. 22.

Patton likely will now be looking at an eight-game regular-season schedule.