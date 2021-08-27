 Skip to main content
(UPDATED 2:29 p.m.) Patton-Draughn football game off due to COVID-19; Wildcats find new opponent
(UPDATED 2:29 p.m.) Patton-Draughn football game off due to COVID-19; Wildcats find new opponent

Draughn football head coach Chris Powell instructs his team from the sideline during a 2019 game.

 FILE PHOTO/THE NEWS HERALD

According to an email from Patton athletic director Jeff Williams sent just after noon on Friday, the varsity football contest between Patton and host Draughn set for Friday has been canceled.

The reason for the cancellation was a positive COVID-19 test and exposure, Williams wrote in the email.

Wildcats coach Chris Powell said the COVID case was within the Patton program. Powell acted quickly is finding a new Week 2 opponent for Draughn, who will now host Mount Airy on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

If DHS had not been able to find a game this week, it would have marked the program's second straight off week to open the regular season and likely limited it to just nine total regular-season games.

Last week, Thomas Jefferson notified Draughn it would not be able to play due to COVID issues within the program about 24 hours prior to kickoff. Draughn did not play last week but found an opponent for its previously scheduled bye week, on Oct. 22.

Patton likely will now be looking at a nine regular-season schedule.

