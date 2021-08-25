(UPDATED 8:46 p.m.) Freedom's Zimmerman steps down as baseball coach; Frodge to lead program

“For me, having been a high school head coach before, I feel what’s important is building rapport with the kids and seeing them succeed, whether that’s going on to play in college or living out other dreams. I’m here to do whatever I can in order to make that happen.”

Zimmerman, who turns 36 next week, has been boys basketball coach at FHS for the last two seasons. In 2019-20, he became FHS’ first coach to lead the program to a state title in his first season on the sideline. The 2003 FHS graduate was an assistant coach for the Patriots in basketball for 11 seasons prior to taking over in the lead role. He is about to enter his first season coaching girls tennis at Freedom.

“I can’t say enough about Coach Zimmerman’s work ethic,” Lyerly told The News Herald. “He gets the most out of his players. His tenacity is unmatched, and I know he’ll continue to do a great job leading our basketball and tennis programs. We’re better off for his 12 years guiding the baseball team.”