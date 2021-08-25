(UPDATED 8:46 p.m.) Freedom's Zimmerman steps down as baseball coach; Frodge to lead program

Freedom High School athletic director Antonio Lyerly announced Wednesday night via a press release that Clint Zimmerman has stepped down from his role as Patriots baseball head coach after 12 seasons. Zimmerman will still serve as head coach in boys basketball coach and girls tennis, according to the release.
Bradley Frodge, who serves currently as defensive coordinator in football and who has been a teacher and coach at Freedom since 2018, will take over as baseball head coach.
"We would like to thank Coach Zimmerman for his hard work and many sacrifices over the years and are excited for Coach Frodge to continue the tradition at Freedom in baseball," Lyerly said, according to the release.
Frodge, 34, is starting his fourth year at FHS. He started as a history teacher there, and last year, transitioned to P.E. Before that, Frodge coached and taught for seven years at South Stanly High School. At South Stanly, he served as head football coach for three years, head track and field coach for four years and assistant baseball coach for three years.
Frodge graduated from North Stanly High, where he played football, then earned his undergraduate degree from UNC-Greensboro. He was an assistant coach under Zimmerman in baseball during the 2021 spring season.
“The foundation is there, and we have a lot of kids coming back,” Frodge said about the FHS baseball program. “Our goals remain the same: to be a conference contender, make the state playoffs and then build from there to make a run in the state playoffs.
“For me, having been a high school head coach before, I feel what’s important is building rapport with the kids and seeing them succeed, whether that’s going on to play in college or living out other dreams. I’m here to do whatever I can in order to make that happen.”
Zimmerman, who turns 36 next week, has been boys basketball coach at FHS for the last two seasons. In 2019-20, he became FHS’ first coach to lead the program to a state title in his first season on the sideline. The 2003 FHS graduate was an assistant coach for the Patriots in basketball for 11 seasons prior to taking over in the lead role. He is about to enter his first season coaching girls tennis at Freedom.
“I can’t say enough about Coach Zimmerman’s work ethic,” Lyerly told The News Herald. “He gets the most out of his players. His tenacity is unmatched, and I know he’ll continue to do a great job leading our basketball and tennis programs. We’re better off for his 12 years guiding the baseball team.”
Zimmerman’s first several years guiding the Patriots on the diamond were a struggle in terms of wins and losses, but he turned the program into a consistent winner. In 2016, ’18 and ’19, the squad finished above .500 for the regular season, making the playoffs in two of those seasons. In ’16 Freedom beat crosstown rival Patton for the first time ever, accomplishing the feat twice.
“We at Freedom also want to thank Coach Zimmerman’s assistant coaches, Blaine Mull and Wes Smith,” Lyerly added. “Without all those guys, and including Coach Zimmerman, we don’t have the kind of baseball program that we’ve had.”
