Vance Jones, Madi Clay named Patton athletes of year

Seniors Vance Jones and Madi Clay are Patton High School’s athletes of the year for the 2021-22 academic year.

Vance, who is in the recruiting process with North Carolina State, was a standout in track and field, indoor track, cross country and soccer on the boys side for PHS while Clay, a Catawba College signee, excelled in girls track and field, indoor track and cross country.

In track and field, Jones, who was named PHS’ male athlete of the year for the second straight time, was named All-Mountain Foothills 7 2A Conference in the boys 800, an event in which he won an NCHSAA 2A state championship. He also won a state title in the 4x800 relay alongside running mates Austin McGuire, Cade Clontz and Charlie Bennett.

At the NCHSAA 2A West Regional, Jones was first in the 800 and a regional winner with the 4x800 relay. He also claimed first place in the 800 at the MF7 championships.

At the NCHSAA 1A/2A indoor track state championships, Jones was a state champion in the 4x800 relay and finished third in the boys 1000.

Jones also was All-MF7 in cross country in the fall after qualifying for the NCHSAA 2A state championships, finishing 59th. He was 21st at the 2A West Regional and fourth at the MF7 championships.

And Jones also was part of a large senior group that helped the PHS boys soccer team earn a 2A state playoff berth.

“I am so grateful to receive this honor,” Jones said. “Patton has been a home for me these past four years and has created the best environment for me to become the best athlete I can be. I am so grateful for all my family, friends and teammate for helping me reach my goals of winning three state titles and continuing on to the next level of track and field.”

Clay also was All-MF7 in track and field this past spring, earning accolades in the girls 1600 and 3200, and winning a 2A state title in the latter event. She also was the 2A West Regional champion in the 3200 and won MF7 titles in both events.

Clay was a silver medalist in the 3200 at the 1A/2A indoor track state championships.

She also qualified for the 2A state championships in cross country, finishing 12th. Clay placed 13th at the regional level.

“I’m truly honored to be the PHS athlete of the year,” Clay said. “Three years ago, I would have never believed I was capable of receiving such a title, but it goes to show that anything is possible if we put our minds to it. This past year, I have made so many wonderful memories and new friends. One of my favorite moments has to be winning the 3200 at states and seeing my family, coaches and teammates all there to congratulate me.

“With the big wins, this year has also held many small wins. Though I didn’t win gold, I fondly remember the moment my name was called as a cross country state qualifier after three months of injury and inactivity. The feeling of relief and pride will stick with me for many years to come. I hold nothing but gratitude for my coaches, Robert Murray and Chris Collins, and my teammates. I couldn’t have done any of it without them.”