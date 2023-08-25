ICARD — A new era in Patton volleyball now has its first triumph.

After starting 0-2, the Lady Panthers — who racked up wins and playoff appearances under longtime coach Cindy Powell, who departed the program following last season — gave first-year head coach Hayden Huffman her first victory on Wednesday at East Burke.

“It means a lot,” Huffman said after the evening’s nonconference victory over the county rival Lady Cavaliers, which went in favor of PHS 22-25, 25-18, 11-25, 25-23, 15-11. “This is my first year coaching high school and my seventh year coaching volleyball in general. This game kind of establishes the standard.

“(The players) know what it’s like to win now with each other. The JV team has seen a win. It’s setting the standard for the program for years to come.”

Huffman had to rally the Lady Panthers (1-2), who had lost four-setters at South Caldwell on Aug. 16 and versus Draughn on Aug. 17, on numerous occasions as they lost the first set and clawed back from a fourth-set deficit to extend the match and, ultimately, grab a win on the road versus a nearby foe.

“It adds a little bit of bragging rights as a rival high school game,” Huffman said. “I know in high school, those are super-important to me. So, I’m sure having three other high schools in your county means just as much, if not more.”

PHS junior outside hitter Anna Lynn Ripley led the match with 15 kills, adding six digs and one assist, to lead Huffman’s squad to an important win.

“That’s definitely the happiest I’ve seen our team be,” Ripley said. “We’ve been able to come together and play as a team. I’m really happy for our coach, because that’s her first high school game win ever. That’s a really big deal. I feel like we just came together as a team and played volleyball like we should.”

Two of Ripley’s kills came late in the fifth set as the Lady Panthers surged ahead of the Lady Cavaliers (1-3) for good.

“You just have to have the right mindset,” Ripley said. “If somebody’s down, you’ve got to cheer them up. You’ve just got to be able to believe in your teammates and have confidence. I think that’s the biggest thing. I always tell people to have confidence.”

Reece Edwards (nine kills, two aces, nine digs), Hannah Huggins (seven kills, three blocks), Kate Clark (seven kills), Landri Smith (six kills), Piper Atkins (21 digs, five aces), Abigail Carpenter (41 assists, nine digs) and Carly Setterlind (nine digs) also led Patton in the win, which leads in nicely to Saturday’s Burke Jamboree at Draughn, in which PHS will see all three county opponents in action.

“I’m definitely happy to have the momentum, but like I told (the players), I said, ‘(East Burke is) going to come back harder,” Huffman said. “They’re going to be mad. You’ve got to play your game. We know how two of these teams play out of three, so we’ve got to use that to our advantage to fill the holes.”

The full slate for Saturday’s event in Valdese includes East Burke versus Freedom (1-3) at 9 a.m., Draughn (2-1) versus Patton at 10:15 a.m., East Burke versus Patton at 12:15 p.m., Draughn versus Freedom at 1:30 p.m., Freedom versus Patton at 3 p.m. and Draughn versus East Burke at 4:15 p.m.

“I’m really excited because I feel like that’s just going to set the tone for Saturday,” Ripley said of the win over EBHS. “East Burke, Draughn and Freedom should all be ready, because I feel like we’ve really found our place, now.”

Katherine Greene (13 kills), Addy Fortenberry (10 kills, three aces, four blocks, 17 assists), Raegan Carter (seven kills), Bree Winkler (three aces), Kyndal Morrison (five blocks), Hermione Garro (22 digs) and Caroline Pruitt (10 assists) were East Burke’s statistical leaders in Wednesday’s loss.

Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or sports@morganton.com. 0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false