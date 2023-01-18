Watauga hands Freedom boys first NWC loss 98-80

BOONE — A leaky defense plagued the Freedom boys basketball team in its first Northwestern 3A/4A Conference loss.

The Patriots surrendered their highest opposing total of the season by 11 points in Tuesday’s defeat, a 98-80 road setback versus Watauga, which hadn’t defeated the Patriots since Feb. 11, 2016, in Boone.

Freedom (13-4, 3-1 NWC) surrendered at least 23 points in every quarter, falling behind 25-16 after one period, 49-40 by halftime and 75-63 by the end of the third frame before being outscored by six points over the final 8 minutes.

The Pioneers scored their first nine points on 3-pointers, hitting five total 3s in the first quarter. Watauga hit two more treys apiece in the second and third periods and another in the fourth for 10 total makes from beyond the arc.

After Amore Connelly and Kaden Lytle combined to score the first three points in the fourth quarter, Freedom still trailed by single digits with under 6 ½ minutes to play. But Watauga rattled off six straight points from there to go up by 15 and never trailed by fewer than a dozen points the remainder of the contest.

The Pioneers also went 12 for 12 from the foul line down the stretch and went 22 for 26 for the game while Freedom missed eight free throws.

Connelly led the Patriots with a game-high 31 points, with 18 of those coming after halftime and 11 in the third quarter. Mekhi Harris (21 points) and Lytle (10) also reached double figures for FHS.

Dyson Dellinger (seven points), Braxton King (four), Gavin McNaughton (four) and Keegan Clark (three) also scored for the visitors.

The Pioneers enjoyed six double-figure scorers, including Grant Morrison (27 points), Wyatt Keller (18), Wyatt Kohout (13), Maddox Greene (12), Josiah Railey (11) and Jackson Pryor (10).

GIRLS

Watauga 54, Freedom 24

The Lady Patriots (10-7, 1-3 NWC) posted their lowest scoring total in at least 17 years and sealed their worst start to league play in that same span with Tuesday’s 30-point road loss in Boone.

FHS’ offense was stymied from the get-go as the visitors fell by 16-2 after a quarter and 31-8 by halftime. Freedom was held to eight points in both periods following the intermission.

Sydnie Demiter and Ava Whitaker led the Patriots with six points apiece. Peyton Caldwell and Ava Whisnant (four points apiece) and Kaitlyn Hagmann and Statlee McGee (two apiece) also scored for the visitors.

Kate Sears (21 points) and Laurel Kiker (11) led the way for the Lady Pioneers.

JV BOYS

Watauga 66, Freedom 61 (OT)

The JV Patriots (9-4, 3-1 NWC) rallied in the fourth quarter to force the bonus period, but were outscored 9-4 from there en route to their first conference loss of the winter on Tuesday in Boone.

Gabe Ferguson (16 points) and Kaden Davis (nine) led FHS in scoring.

JV GIRLS

Watauga 60, Freedom 26

The JV Lady Patriots (8-5, 2-2 NWC) slipped to .500 in league play with Tuesday's 34-point road loss in Boone.

Alaya Bates (seven points), Cynica Caldwell (six) and Jenaya Johnson (six) led Freedom.