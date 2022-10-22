Watauga too much for Freedom in 49-14 loss

BOONE — The Freedom football team was eliminated from the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship hunt with a 49-14 road loss against an overwhelming Watauga squad on Friday night.

Like plenty of other teams this year and in recent seasons, the Patriots (5-4, 2-2 NWC) simply couldn’t contain or keep pace with the Pioneers’ vaunted double-wing offense, which scored the first five times it had the ball to take a 35-0 lead going into halftime.

Watauga then scored on its second drive of the second half to go up 42-0, ensuring a mercy-rule running clock went into effect with 4:24 remaining in the third quarter.

Freedom finally responded on offense after that as Jaylen Barnett rotated back in at quarterback and threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to Kaden Lytle on the fourth play of a 60-yard drive that was aided by a Watauga personal foul penalty.

Later down 49-7, the Patriots scored on their final possession as Barnett took a QB keeper up the middle and bounced outside, making a couple defenders miss on his way to a 65-yard touchdown on the first play.

Barnett gained a team-high 88 rushing yards on just three attempts and finished 2 of 2 passing for 22 yards. Lytle finished with 57 yards on three grabs and Sacred Baylor caught five balls for 45 yards, all from Landon Cox (9 of 15, 96 yards).

Cox struggled with turnovers before Barnett (2-11 receiving) switched in at QB from his utility position, as the former threw an interception and lost two fumbles on long sacks.

B.G. Hampton (9-26 rushing) and Avery Pollard (1-5 receiving) rounded out the offense.

Watauga fullback Will Curtis scored the game’s first three touchdowns and four altogether, running for a game-high 139 yards on 22 attempts. QB Maddox Greene ran 11 times for 113 yards and a score and completed 2 of 6 passes for 37 yards and a touchdown, which went to Cole Horine from 18 yards out late in the second quarter. Reserved quarterback Matt Habich threw a 35-yard TD pass to Parker Fisher late in the game.

Watauga outgained Freedom 466-174 overall and 394-56 on the ground including sacks. The Pioneers averaged 6.9 yards per carry on a whopping 57 attempts.

Mikey Cowling led the FHS defense with 14 tackles. Chris Hensley (tackle for loss, pass breakup) and Avery Pollard made eight stops apiece and Julian Castro registered six tackles. Carson Dyson had a pass breakup.

Kicker Jake Kota was 2 for 2 on extra point tries.

Freedom wraps up the regular season next Friday at home versus NWC foe Alexander Central.