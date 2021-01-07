WATCH NOW: Patton boys beat WC at buzzer for 2nd straight year

“That’s a play that I came up with last year,” Brittain said of the winner. “We’ve run it five times in a game, now, and we’ve scored four times on it. The fifth time would have been a score, but we dribbled it off our foot when we spun, and the guy was wide open. It’s a play they know. They like it. Give credit to our guys, because they executed it to perfection.”

A good portion of that credit went to Castle (13 points, seven assists, three steals), who Brittain praised for making a difficult pass.

“Coach drew it up just like that,” Castle said. “We’ve got it in our playbook. We knew we were going to J.P., and I knew if (the defender) was trying to deny it, J.P. would have the back door. He read it right, and I just put it in the pocket.”

Added Powell: “We knew they were going to be a tough team. We came over, we fought and got the win.”

The exciting victory belied the doldrums of the odd-numbered quarters for the visitors. On the heels of a slew of turnovers and a few missed layups, the Panthers fell into a 15-4 hole immediately. But a Rutherford basket and five straight points from Powell to end the first quarter started a rally which led to Patton outscoring West 21-15 into the break for a 32-30 halftime lead.