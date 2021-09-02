Week 3 H.S. football preview capsules

Forestview (0-2) at Freedom (1-0)

Last meeting: Forestview 35, Freedom 34 (2013); Forestview leads 1-0

Last week: Forestview lost to East Lincoln 31-17; Freedom beat East Burke 13-12

Outlook: The Jaguars enter this contest in Morganton winless while the Patriots are 1-0, but Forestview’s two losses have come against a pair of stout programs in Burns, 8-6, and East Lincoln, 31-7. Freedom, meanwhile, slipped out of Icard with its 11th straight win against the rival Cavaliers in Fat Friday XLVII, but that win was, obviously, the closest during the streak and in stark contrast to the previous 10 victories. FHS would certainly like some revenge on a one-point, second-round home playoff loss to the Jaguars in 2013, the teams’ only meeting, but the numbers suggest that will be a task.

Prediction: Forestview

Hickory (0-2) at Draughn (0-1)

Last meeting: None

Last week: Hickory lost to Charlotte Latin 24-6; Draughn lost to Mount Airy 56-5