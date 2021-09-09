Week 4 H.S. football preview capsules

Draughn (0-2) at Highland Tech (0-2)

Last meeting: None

Last week: Draughn lost to Hickory 37-13; Highland Tech lost to Carver 26-21

Outlook: The Wildcats have found tough sledding with two last-minute replacement opponents in their first two games of the season, replacing Patton with Mount Airy and East Burke with Hickory and falling to both after Week 1’s game with Thomas Jefferson was called off. The situation shifts gears this week, however, with a winless Highland Tech team in the programs’ first-ever meeting. Even though DHS has to travel to Gastonia, hitting the road for the first time on the fall, this feels like a get-right game for the Wildcats against a Rams program that has only won two of its last 16 contests dating back to fall 2019.

Prediction: Draughn

Patton (0-1) at Freedom (1-1)

Last meeting: Freedom 48, Patton 12 (2019); Freedom leads 12-1

Last week: Patton was idle; Freedom lost to Forestview 13-7