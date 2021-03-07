Well-rounded Draughn squad moves past Patton to 2-0

On a cold Saturday night along the banks of the majestic Catawba River, the Draughn football team caught fire.
After trailing by one point at the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats shut out county and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference rival Patton 21-0 in the second quarter to blow wide open what had been a close game, rolling to a 39-21 win Saturday at Freedom High.
Like all other Patton home contests this season, the game was played at Patriots Stadium due to field conditions at PHS.
“This stadium will always have special meaning to me, but at the same time, it’s just another field we play on,” said Draughn coach Chris Powell, a 2003 FHS graduate. “It doesn't matter where we play, we are going to play to the best of our ability and our kids did that and I'm proud of them.”
The second quarter opened with freshman quarterback Eli Tillery finding sophomore Zach Pinkerton in the corner of the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown pass. Tillery followed with a two-point conversion pass to Nigel Dula for a 14-7 lead over the Panthers.
After a Patton punt, the Wildcats (2-0 NWFAC) went on a 14-play drive ending with an 18-yard scoring toss from Tillery to Beckett Nelson from 18 yards away.
Omarion Conley completed the second-quarter scoring with a 2-yard touchdown run.
Patton responded in the third quarter with a Kalen Byrd to Waylon Rutherford 19-yard touchdown pass, ending an 11-play drive and cutting Draughn’s lead to 27-13.
But the offensive onslaught continued for the Wildcats with a third-quarter touchdown run by Dula of 9 yards and a fourth-quarter, 36-yard touchdown pass from Desmond Hedrick to Nelson.
Byrd added a fourth-quarter touchdown run from 6 yards out with a two-point conversion pass to Peyton Sexton to mark Patton’s final score.
The Wildcats’ defense forced three Patton turnovers, starting with the very first play as Nelson picked off Byrd for a 33-yard interception return for a TD. Eli Pritchard (fumble recovery) and Will Price (interception) notched the other two takeaways from the Panthers’ offense. Luke Rector and Holden Curry were other key Wildcat defenders.
On the other side, Rutherford grabbed a first-quarter interception, Draughn’s only turnover.
The Wildcats racked up 332 total yards to the Panthers’ 262, led by Tillery’s 103 passing yards on 8 of 14 completions.
Byrd finished with 89 passing yards on six completions and Rutherford had 43 yards on two catches. DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez scored an early 11-yard touchdown run to give Patton (0-2 NWFAC) its only lead, and he finished with 101 rushing yards on 18 carries.
Draughn is back home versus Bunker Hill this week while Patton travels to nearby East Burke.
