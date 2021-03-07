Well-rounded Draughn squad moves past Patton to 2-0

On a cold Saturday night along the banks of the majestic Catawba River, the Draughn football team caught fire.

After trailing by one point at the end of the first quarter, the Wildcats shut out county and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference rival Patton 21-0 in the second quarter to blow wide open what had been a close game, rolling to a 39-21 win Saturday at Freedom High.

Like all other Patton home contests this season, the game was played at Patriots Stadium due to field conditions at PHS.

“This stadium will always have special meaning to me, but at the same time, it’s just another field we play on,” said Draughn coach Chris Powell, a 2003 FHS graduate. “It doesn't matter where we play, we are going to play to the best of our ability and our kids did that and I'm proud of them.”

The second quarter opened with freshman quarterback Eli Tillery finding sophomore Zach Pinkerton in the corner of the end zone for a 29-yard touchdown pass. Tillery followed with a two-point conversion pass to Nigel Dula for a 14-7 lead over the Panthers.

After a Patton punt, the Wildcats (2-0 NWFAC) went on a 14-play drive ending with an 18-yard scoring toss from Tillery to Beckett Nelson from 18 yards away.