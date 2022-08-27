Well-rounded Draughn storms past Patton 46-16

A prolific aerial attack offset a more evenly contested ground battle between the Draughn and Patton football teams.

As a result, the Wildcats remained unbeaten in the young prep gridiron season with a 46-16 road win between cross-county nonconference rivals on Friday night in Morganton.

Running back Justice Cunningham rushed for four touchdowns and 219 yards and quarterback Eli Tillery passed for 178 yards and an early-second quarter touchdown as Draughn (2-0) won.

Patton (0-2) rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns as a team behind 146 yards from running back Trevor Smith and 104 yards from quarterback Randan Clarke, but PHS couldn’t keep up.

"We got great work from a lot of people," Draughn coach Chris Powell said. "The guys up front improved from last Friday. Justice did a great job running the football, and Eli did a great job."

Cunningham started the scoring with an 11-yard touchdown run with 3:01 left in the first quarter. Zach Pinkerton hauled in Tillery's touchdown pass on a 78-yard play to give Draughn a 13-0 lead with 11:48 left in the second quarter.

Cunningham started the second half scoring on a 13-yard run for a 19-0 lead with 10:14 left in the third quarter.

Clarke put Patton on the scoreboard for the first time on the season with a 15-yard touchdown run with 4:15 left in the third quarter. Colten Dale's two-point conversion run pulled the Panthers within 19-8.

However, on the first play after the ensuing kickoff, Cunningham scampered 50 yards for his third touchdown and a 25-8 lead.

A lost fumble on Patton's first play following the next kickoff set up Draughn at Patton's 35-yard line. Tillery followed that with three runs, ending with a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a touchdown with 2:14 left in the third quarter.

On the Panthers' ensuing possession, Smith scampered for 53 yards, ending with a 35-yard touchdown run. Dale's second two-point conversion pulled the Panthers within 32-16.

Cunningham completed his scoring with touchdown runs of 14 and 12 yards, setting the Wildcats on course for another intra-county battle next week at rival East Burke for the “Five Miles of Wild” game.

"We will watch the video on Monday; then we will forget the week before because we want to be 1-0 each week," Powell said. "East Burke is a physical running football team."

Patton returns to action Thursday, traveling to Wilkes Central.

"This will be a short week," Patton coach Mark Duncan said. "The young guys are still learning to improve. Our eyes are up. We had a lot of improvement this week. We will continue to work on everything."