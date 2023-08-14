VALDESE — Burke County’s four high school football teams got their final preseason tune-up at Friday’s 13th annual Burke County Jamboree, hosted by Draughn.

Ahead of another full week of practice culminating in the start of the regular season this coming Friday, the host Wildcats scrimmaged South Caldwell, East Burke faced North Iredell, Freedom took on Newton-Conover and Patton went against West Caldwell.

The Patriots and Red Devils and the Cavaliers and Raiders were on their respective half of the DHS stadium field first, followed by simultaneous scrimmages featuring the Wildcats and Spartans and the Panthers and Warriors to cap off the event.

Here’s what each Burke County head coach had to say about their team’s performance:

CHRIS POWELL, DRAUGHN

“I thought we did a lot better job up front tonight, especially on the offensive side of the ball. Wednesday versus Bunker Hill, we were plugging in kids left and right. We had kids going down because of heat and things like that. So, tonight, we did a really good job up front of establishing the line of scrimmage.

“I thought the pocket presence was great. They gave (quarterback) Eli (Tillery) a lot of time to throw back there. That’s where it all starts is up front.

DERRICK MINOR, EAST BURKE

“Our main takeaway is we just want to get good at certain things. We’re not going to open up our entire playbook, but we’ve got to walk off the field saying that we feel good about certain schemes and personnel and looking at our depth and things like that. We got a lot of guys in tonight, and that was key, especially at the end.

“We were literally playing with all our eight-quarter JV kids, and they still moved the ball. That makes a coach very proud, especially when those young guys come in and have success.

JUSTIN HAWN, FREEDOM

“Our big thing is we want to get better every chance we get. We came in here and played just about everybody we brought. It was a good night and a good night to get better. We definitely had some injury stuff that we were dealing with today, so we had to do some different things at quarterback tonight.

“But there’s no excuses because that could happen in a game, and you’ve got to handle those things there. So, it was a little bit of practice for situations like that, too.”

RYAN GOGGIO, PATTON

“I think we’re looking pretty good. We’re definitely making progress with me coming in and bringing pretty much an entirely new staff. We put in a new offense, defense and special teams. The mistakes we made tonight came as we progress from 7-on-7, but we look a lot better.

“We’re starting to get in a groove a little bit. So, the mistakes we’re making now are small mistakes, things we definitely feel are correctable.”