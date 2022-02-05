Wildcat squads crush Madison, eye Mountain Heritage showdowns

VALDESE — It didn't take long for the Draughn boys basketball team to take command.

The Wildcats' home Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference game versus Madison mirrored the girls game that took place beforehand with Draughn jumping out to what proved to be an insurmountable lead from the get-go before cruising to a more than 30-point victory, 91-59.

The win puts the Wildcats at 12-6 overall, but more importantly, 7-1 in the conference with two cracks at league leader Mountain Heritage (9-1 WHC) coming up this week.

Saturday's game featured hot shooting on the outside by Draughn junior guard Zaydin Pritchard, who led the team with 32 points, including eight 3-pointers. Along with older brother Daylin, the Pritchards combined for 47 points with as the senior added 15 points of his own.

Patriots junior Caden Hilemon did his part to try and keep his team in it, scoring 40 of his team’s 59 points, but in the end, Draughn’s up-tempo, explosive offense was too much for Madison to overcome.

Luke Rector added eight points for DHS and Eli Pritchard and Eli Tillery supplied seven more apiece.