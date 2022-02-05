Wildcat squads crush Madison, eye Mountain Heritage showdowns

VALDESE — It didn't take long for the Draughn boys basketball team to take command.
The Wildcats' home Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference game versus Madison mirrored the girls game that took place beforehand with Draughn jumping out to what proved to be an insurmountable lead from the get-go before cruising to a more than 30-point victory, 91-59.
The win puts the Wildcats at 12-6 overall, but more importantly, 7-1 in the conference with two cracks at league leader Mountain Heritage (9-1 WHC) coming up this week.
Saturday's game featured hot shooting on the outside by Draughn junior guard Zaydin Pritchard, who led the team with 32 points, including eight 3-pointers. Along with older brother Daylin, the Pritchards combined for 47 points with as the senior added 15 points of his own.
Patriots junior Caden Hilemon did his part to try and keep his team in it, scoring 40 of his team’s 59 points, but in the end, Draughn’s up-tempo, explosive offense was too much for Madison to overcome.
Luke Rector added eight points for DHS and Eli Pritchard and Eli Tillery supplied seven more apiece.
“Obviously, you’re going to try and win every game, but this was a soft part of our schedule with the teams that we had to reschedule, which were kind of at the bottom of the conference,” Draughn coach Yates Jensen said after the game. “So, they're hard games to analyze and break down. We jumped out to a big lead and kind of coasted the rest of the way.”
Jensen talked about how games like Saturday's, albeit fun to win and win big, can affect how the team prepares for high-importance games coming up.
“As far as getting ready for like a Mountain Heritage, I don’t like playing these kind of games because we can get complacent when things happen too easy," he said. "So, we need to have a good practice on Monday to get refocused because it’s going to be a totally different atmosphere up there (in Burnsville on Tuesday). It’s going to be high-energy, big crowd and there is a lot on the line.”
GIRLS
Draughn 84, Madison 44
The Lady Wildcats (15-4, 9-1 WHC) extended their winning streak to six games overall with a 40-point, mercy-rule drubbing of the visiting Lady Patriots
The win sets the stage for a huge week featuring contests against 10-0, league-leading Mountain Heritage on Tuesday (on the road) and on Friday (at home) for all the marbles in the WHC.
Aubrie Snyder led the Lady Wildcats with 22 points as she was unstoppable in the paint. When she wasn’t open, Ella Abernathy took care of things from the wing, scoring 16, including four 3-pointers, three of which came in the first few minutes of the game and staked Draughn to a quick, seemingly insurmountable lead.
Thanks to hot shooting from Abernathy outside and the domination of Snyder down low, the Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 22-10 lead after only one quarter of play.
As the game progressed toward halftime, Draughn played tough defense, leading to a myriad of fastbreak points while the halfcourt offense continued to flow through Snyder, who drew her fair share of Madison fouls. That swiftly put the Lady Wildcats into the bonus and forced Madison to rotate players often to avoid foul trouble. Draughn took advantage at the line and increased its lead to 42-23 at the half.
The Lady Wildcats persisted with their pesky, suffocating defense coming out of the half. The Lady Patriots did not have an answer and Draughn was able to run away with it for the rest of the game.
Nine different Lady Wildcats scored, four of whom hit double figures, including Snyder, Ella Abernathy, Kaitlyn Kincaid (16 points) and Jenna Abernathy (14).
