Wildcats move to .500 off Pritchard’s 32 points

ICARD — The Draughn boys basketball team elevated its overall record to .500 through two weeks of regular-season play after defeating county rival East Burke on the road Friday night, 62-57.
The win for the Wildcats (2-2) was keyed by a career-high 32-point performance from senior Daylin Pritchard, which was three points off the single-game school record set by Andrew Lilly in a 2015-16 contest vs. Crest.
With 19 points already at the halftime break, Pritchard then made two third-quarter 3-pointers and went 7 for 8 at the free-throw line in the second half as the Wildcats never surrendered the lead.
“It’s a blessing (to earn this win),” said Pritchard, who’s averaging 20 points per game. “My teammates were all working together. We played better defense than we have had the last couple of nights.”
A Carter Crump 3 with less than 2 minutes left got the Cavaliers (0-2) as close as three points down.
Free throws by Pritchard, Brayden Schutt, Eli Tillery and Zaydin Pritchard kept Draughn afloat to secure the win and continue a two-game winning streak.
Luke Rector was the other double-digit scorer for the Wildcats with 10 points, followed by Schutt adding eight.
Logan Coffey led the Cavaliers with a career-high 15 points followed by Devinaire Hill (14, four 3s) and Crump (11).
GIRLS
EB 49, Draughn 46
The Lady Wildcats were denied their first-ever 4-0 start to a season, falling short in a thriller behind a 17-point effort by EB freshman guard Braelyn Stilwell.
The Lady Cavaliers (1-1) led 21-6 at the end of the first quarter and hung on from there. It was 31-21 at the halftime break before Ella Abernathy scored all 10 third-quarter points for the Lady Wildcats (3-1) to just trail 37-30.
The margin got down to two on three Aubrie Snyder baskets for Draughn.
A Taylor Bostain basket propelled EB’s lead to four before Snyder scored her last points. Two free throws in the clutch by Stilwell then sealed the victory.
Stilwell was the only Lady Cavalier double-figure scorer with Kassie Turner (nine), Bostain (eight) and Aubree Grigg (seven, four blocks) assisting in the scoring for EB.
Snyder scored a game-high 20 points for the Lady Wildcats followed by Abernathy with 13.
