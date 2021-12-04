Wildcats move to .500 off Pritchard’s 32 points

ICARD — The Draughn boys basketball team elevated its overall record to .500 through two weeks of regular-season play after defeating county rival East Burke on the road Friday night, 62-57.

The win for the Wildcats (2-2) was keyed by a career-high 32-point performance from senior Daylin Pritchard, which was three points off the single-game school record set by Andrew Lilly in a 2015-16 contest vs. Crest.

With 19 points already at the halftime break, Pritchard then made two third-quarter 3-pointers and went 7 for 8 at the free-throw line in the second half as the Wildcats never surrendered the lead.

“It’s a blessing (to earn this win),” said Pritchard, who’s averaging 20 points per game. “My teammates were all working together. We played better defense than we have had the last couple of nights.”

A Carter Crump 3 with less than 2 minutes left got the Cavaliers (0-2) as close as three points down.

Free throws by Pritchard, Brayden Schutt, Eli Tillery and Zaydin Pritchard kept Draughn afloat to secure the win and continue a two-game winning streak.