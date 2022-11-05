Wildcats’ opening-round victory by the numbers

VALDESE — A look at some key numbers from the No. 6 West seed Draughn football team’s 66-13 first-round NCHSAA 1A state playoff win over No. 27 West seed Union Academy at home on Friday:

468: Draughn’s total offensive yards in the win. The Wildcats now are averaging 413.5 yards per game this season. That’s the most in Burke County by more than 100 yards per game.

218: Total number of points accounted for by Draughn junior quarterback Eli Tillery this season. Tillery has 28 passing touchdowns, eight rushing touchdowns and one two-point conversion run this fall.

54: Total number of points scored by Draughn's Rudy Mendoza this season. The junior placekicker is 51 of 60 on extra points this year and added his first field goal make of the season in Friday’s win.

50: Yardage on the longest run of the game by Draughn's Justice Cunningham. Cunningham opened the season as a super-sub for the injured Nigel Dula and still ranks second in the county in rushing touchdowns (16) and sixth in rushing yards (814).

49: Career rushing touchdowns for Draughn's Nigel Dula. Dula had four scoring runs in Friday’s win over the Cardinals and ranked first in the county with 21 despite missing multiple games at the start of the season.

31: Yardage on the longest reception of the game by Draughn's Zach Pinkerton. The senior wide receiver easily ranks first in the county in all three major receiving categories with 40 receptions, 894 yards and 16 touchdowns.

23.7: Union Academy’s average offensive yards per drive on Friday night. The Cardinals totaled 294 yards against the Wildcats, who boast the county’s stingiest defense at 202.4 yards allowed per game.

19: Draughn total offensive plays for 10 yards or more in the win over the Cardinals. The always-explosive DHS offense racked up 288 rushing yards and 180 passing yards and is by far the most prolific in the county this season, averaging 230.9 rushing yards and 182.6 passing yards per game.

18: Draughn’s number of first downs in the win over Union Academy. The Wildcats mounted 10 scoring drives in the game and scored 43 or more points for the 10th time in 11 games this fall and the eighth contest in a row. The Wildcats have scored 50-plus seven times and 60-plus on three different occasions.

13.9: Draughn average points per game allowed this season. That’s the best mark in the county by nearly 15 points per game and, combined with the Wildcat offense’s mark of 52.7 points per contest, gives DHS a total scoring differential of plus-434 this season.

5: Number of Draughn receivers to catch a pass in Friday’s game. The Wildcats boast five of the top 11 receivers in the county this fall, including three of the top four. A total of 11 different DHS players have caught a pass this year.

3: Playoff wins for Draughn in school history. Friday night’s victory followed up a 56-9 first-round win over Elkin last season. The other postseason victory for the Wildcats came in the first round in 2011 over Madison, 13-7.