Wildcats walloped on road by 1A powerhouse Mitchell, 62-14 (with video)

BAKERSVILLE — After enjoying quite a bit of success the last several weeks, Draughn was dealt a reality check on Friday night in Mitchell County with a 62-14 defeat at the hands of the 1A powerhouse Mountaineers.
In a matchup of the only 2-0 teams in league play entering the night, Draughn (3-3, 2-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) gave up an incredible 400-plus yards on the ground, allowing Mitchell’s quarterback, Ty Turbyfill, to gash the defense for 202 yards on the ground plus three rushing touchdowns.
Turbyfill also went for 89 yards and two touchdowns through the air.
The Wildcats compounded their problems by coughing up six turnovers on the night (three fumbles, three interceptions), including a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown by Mitchell’s Gabe Brandt.
“(Mitchell) won the line of scrimmage tonight, and when you’re a team based off of running the football and we can’t, it’s tough,” Draughn coach Chris Powell said.
“We’ve got to get back to work and shore up some things on defense. We had way too many missed tackles. We were able to move the ball down field early, we were able to throw some down the field which is a positive, but we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot.”
After a touchdown-scoring opening drive by the Mountaineers and a subsequent three-and-out by Draughn, the Wildcats sent a snap over the punter’s head and through the back of the end zone for a safety and a 9-0 deficit.
Turbyfill punched one in later in the quarter on the ground for his second rushing TD of the night, and Draughn found itself down 15-0 after one quarter.
Mitchell scored two more TDs in the second quarter, highlighted by a 71-yard run by Turbyfill, allowing the Mountaineers to enjoy a 29-0 lead at halftime.
The Wildcats finally got on the board with 5:42 left in the third on a beautiful fade route to the end zone from Will Price to Connor Pinkerton. Draughn added another score in the fourth with a halfback pass that Nigel Dula lobbed into the end zone to a wide open Spencer Radabaugh to keep the deficit at 42-14 after a successful two-point conversion.
But Mitchell more than offset that second-half production with five TDs of its own on a pair or Turbyfill strikes to Dalton Hollifield (23 yards) and Gage Young (39 yards) plus a 56-yard run by Carter Hoyle, Brandt’s defensive score and Marley McCourry’s capping 10-yard run.
Chase Duncan added the hosts’ other first-half TD.
Hoyle added to Mitchell’s big rushing night with a 131-yard effort.
Draughn, which saw a three-game win streak snapped, managed only 34 yards on the ground but did pass for 183, including a game-high 112 from sophomore starter Eli Tillery. Tywan Nemorin (four catches, 57 yards), Pinkerton (three catches, 48 yards), Justice Cunningham (three catches, 30 yards) and Radabaugh (two catches, 29 yards) all had nice outings to pace Draughn through the air.
“Hats off to Mitchell,” Powell added. “They’re a good football team, and we have a lot of work to do if we’re going to compete in 1A for a championship.”
Draughn hosts Madison this week.
