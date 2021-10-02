Wildcats walloped on road by 1A powerhouse Mitchell, 62-14 (with video)

BAKERSVILLE — After enjoying quite a bit of success the last several weeks, Draughn was dealt a reality check on Friday night in Mitchell County with a 62-14 defeat at the hands of the 1A powerhouse Mountaineers.

In a matchup of the only 2-0 teams in league play entering the night, Draughn (3-3, 2-1 Western Highlands 1A/2A Conf.) gave up an incredible 400-plus yards on the ground, allowing Mitchell’s quarterback, Ty Turbyfill, to gash the defense for 202 yards on the ground plus three rushing touchdowns.

Turbyfill also went for 89 yards and two touchdowns through the air.

The Wildcats compounded their problems by coughing up six turnovers on the night (three fumbles, three interceptions), including a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown by Mitchell’s Gabe Brandt.

“(Mitchell) won the line of scrimmage tonight, and when you’re a team based off of running the football and we can’t, it’s tough,” Draughn coach Chris Powell said.

“We’ve got to get back to work and shore up some things on defense. We had way too many missed tackles. We were able to move the ball down field early, we were able to throw some down the field which is a positive, but we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot.”