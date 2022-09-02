Wilkes Central aerial assault stymies Patton 34-8

MORAVIAN FALLS — Wilkes Central quarterback C.J. McGill completed 15 of 18 passes for 302 yards and the host Eagles capped off five long drives with short rushing touchdowns, beating the Patton football team 34-8 in nonconference play late Thursday.

The Panthers (0-3), on the other hand, did not complete a pass and averaged just 3.25 yards on 53 rushing attempts, with their lone score coming on a 2-yard dive by Colten Dale deep in the third quarter with PHS already trailing 20-0.

Altogether, Patton was outgained by a 434-172 margin.

McGill’s favorite target on the night was receiver Anthony Graham, who he found seven times for 182 yards including connections of 49, 43, 24 and 22 yards, and the duo accounted for both of the Eagles’ successful two-point conversions. McGill also hit receiver Hunter Wyles (3-73) on a 54-yard pass and tossed his other targets to Noah McNeil (2-36) and Brady Scott (3-11).

McGill also ran six times for 32 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown in the third quarter as WC went up 28-8.

Ayden Bynum led the hosts on the ground with 57 yards on 13 carries, including the first two TDs of the game with a 7-yarder in the first quarter and a score from 12 yards out in the second.

Tim Williams (7-36), on an 11-yard dash in the fourth quarter, and McNeil, on a 7-yard reverse in the third, also scored on the ground for the hosts.

Patton’s touchdown drive, aided by a personal foul penalty on the Eagles, traveled 65 yards in 12 plays and consumed 5:43 off the clock. PHS’ next drive, which had the benefit of two personal fouls on the Eagles but also the setback of a Panther holding penalty, went 52 yards in 16 plays and ate up 7:08, but ended on a short fourth-down run inside the Wilkes Central 10-yard line.

Those were Patton’s only notable possessions of the second half, with a third three-play drive ending the game.

The Panthers played turnover-free and won the time of possession battle, 27:34 to 20:26, but saw their first drive (eight plays, 26 yards, 4:25) end in a punt, the second (nine, 30, 5:03) conclude with a fourth-down incompletion and the third (six, 18, 2:58) end with another punt before a kneel-down to end the half.

Trevor Smith led the Patton offense with a game-high 88 yards on 21 carries and had a successful two-point conversion run. Quarterback Randan Clarke (0 for 2 passing) rushed 14 times for 42 yards and Dale finished with 32 yards on 11 tries.

Patton’s Caleb Logan (forced fumble) and Dale (fumble recovery) accounted for the game’s lone turnover on a Wilkes Central double-reverse play near the end of the first half.

Cayden Roscoe led the PHS defense with eight tackles, including one for loss. Reid Pons made seven stops, Smith had six, Dale had four and Logan and Burke Wilson tallied three tackles apiece. Keltan Fox also had a stop in the backfield.

The Panthers return home this Friday to face crosstown foe Freedom in the Motown Throwdown rivalry game.