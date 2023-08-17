Gone are the playmakers of old, like B.G. Hampton, Avery Pollard, Sacred Baylor, Chris Hensley and several more.

In lieu of those difference-makers on both sides of the ball come a sophomore quarterback and a new group of backs, receivers and defenders with a little less experience, but also those who are now seniors like utility man Jaylen Barnett, juniors like returning receiver Kayden Lytle or sophomores like incoming signal-caller Kaden Davis.

This year’s Patriots are still taking shape, but the reinforcements bring plenty to the table for a team that made the playoffs a season ago out of the tough Northwestern 3A/4A Conference and wants to do so again this fall.

“You definitely had a lot more experience last year, especially on the defensive side of the ball,” said FHS fourth-year head coach Justin Hawn. “You had kids like Demarcus Lowrance, Chris Hensley, B.G., Avery, Sacred. You had a lot of old guys on that team who can really help you in some of those spots because they’ve been through the wars.

“This group is just young. They’ve got to learn. I thought we did show a lot of growth defensively (last Friday at the Burke County Jamboree) from Wednesday (in a scrimmage at Hendersonville) in terms of physicality when we had our first group in there. This group, defensively, has got to grow up quickly. We play a lot of good teams up front, and that’s where a lot of our wins and losses will be defined is how well we play up front defensively.”

On the offensive side, Freedom is coming off a season in which it rotated at quarterback between Barnett (562 yards; four touchdowns) and the now-graduated Landon Cox (763 yards; eight touchdowns), with Davis seeing a few snaps at the end of lopsided games. The rotation was partially due to necessity, with Cox missing time early due to an injury, but also because Barnett proved so valuable in other roles, finishing with 639 yards and a team-high 13 TDs as a rusher and 151 yards and three more scores as a receiver.

While Barnett still may run a special package of plays at QB this year, Hawn says the full-time job now belongs to Davis, who had some monster games for the JV Patriots last fall, and that that decision was made by consensus.

“Kaden is our starter and that’s something the team wants, and I think that’s something that Barnett wants,” Hawn said, even though Davis was held out of the Jamboree. “It’s just one of those things where he’s the best fit for us right now. He’s dealing with a little injury right now that we’re trying to be safe with and kept him out tonight just to make sure everything’s 100% for next week.

“He’s such a calm kid. We’re trying to get him amped up a little bit more, but he’s always so calm. That’s such a blessing at the quarterback position because he never seems to get really agitated. When he does get hit, that seems to encourage him even more. So, he’s a kid who loves the challenge and the competition aspect. But it’s hard to rattle him. That’s a special thing. He’s going to be a good one for us, we’ve just got to get him the reps because he’s only a sophomore.”

Hawn called Barnett a weapon, and one that the Patriots can use where and when they need him. He will see time at running back and wide receiver, along with a group of newcomers that Hawn definitely seems excited for heading into the regular season.

“There’s no doubt, we lost a ton of production at the running back position,” Hawn said. “Anybody who played us knows that, but that’s OK. I’m never going to be sad to see a young kid have to step up. (At the Jamboree), you saw Jaiden Belin step up in that role. You saw Jaylen Johnson step up, and Mikey Cowling got a couple carries on that side of the ball. And also, you’ll see Barnett some in the backfield.

“We return some talented kids at the receiver position, as well, with Kayden Lytle and Tiras Walker, who started games for us last year. And (Davis’) favorite target last year on JV, Kobe Johnson, is going to be a big-time receiver for us on the outside. That position, while, yeah, we lost some good production, we’ve got plenty of talent behind them, and we’re excited for that group, too.”

When it comes to making hay in the NWC, Freedom figures to have to go through the usual suspects with Watauga and Hibriten again expected to finish near the top of the conference. Freedom won the rest of its league contests by double digits, ousting South Caldwell 37-21, Ashe County 55-26 and Alexander Central 26-14.

After starting the last two seasons against perennial powerhouse Crest, Freedom will kick off this fall’s campaign with nonconference bout at Bunker Hill, which went 11-2 last year.