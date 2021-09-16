 Skip to main content
GoFundMe page set up for ex-Patton coach Deal's ALS fight
H.S. football brief

GoFundMe page set up for ex-Patton coach Deal's ALS fight

  • Updated
Deal ALS - web only

Former head coach Chris Deal speaks to his Patton football team after a scrimmage early in the 2010 season. 

Former Patton football head coach and Freedom assistant coach Chris Deal is battling ALS after being diagnosed with the deadly disease in January.

And another battle is being waged on Deal’s behalf.

091721-mnh-sports-fbh-deal-als-brief-mug

Deal

Deal’s son, Luke, is a tight end on the Auburn football team. One of the younger Deal’s Tigers teammates, Nick Brahms, the team’s starting center, has started a GoFundMe page in an effort to raise money to help with the Deals’ medical expenses. As of Thursday, $45,550 had been raised toward a goal of $300,000.

“Let's show the Deal Family what the AUBURN FAMILY is all about,” Brahms wrote on the GoFundMe page. “Let's help relieve as much of the financial burden of the medical needs that Chris will need as ALS progresses as possible.”

The GoFundMe page is online at bit.ly/3lyFYMK.

Deal guided the Panthers to a 6-6 record which included a still-program-best 6-0 start in his lone season in 2010. The 1995 Lenoir-Rhyne University graduate and former Bears offensive lineman was an assistant coach under Tim McMahon at both Freedom and Emerald (S.C.) and has also been head coach at Lexington, Alexander Central and T.C. Roberson.

He recently stepped down from his football position at Emerald to get into school administration

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

