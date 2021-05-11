H.S. ROUNDUP: Freedom’s Bock ends stellar golf season with school’s best 3A state finish

SOUTHERN PINES — Freedom’s Alex Bock says he didn’t hit the ball great on Monday at the NCHSAA 3A state championships hosted by Longleaf Golf & Family Club.

That makes one wonder what the ceiling might be if he did.

Bock, a freshman who is the son of PGA Tour caddie Duane Bock, was 3-over par through 15 holes Monday on the 6,425-yard, par-72 state layout near Pinehurst, then finished with a flurry. He birdied the par 5 16th hole for his first red figure on the scorecard, then followed with additional birdies at the par 4 17th and 18th holes to shoot an even-par 72.

That performance was good enough for a tie for sixth place, the county’s best performance individually in the sport at the state level in at least a dozen years (topping his older sister, Albany Bock, who tied for 10th in the fall of 2019) as well as FHS’ best-ever at the 3A classification.

Bock’s hot finishing stretch began with a drive into a fairway waste bunker at No. 16. From there, his 7-iron layup left him only around 70 yards from the pin, but he came up short and left himself nearly 30 feet for the birdie putt, which he holed.