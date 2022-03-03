H.S. ROUNDUP: Patton softball tops crosstown rival Freedom 7-3 to start spring

Seniors fueled the offense as the Patton softball team started its season with a nonconference win over rival Freedom at home late Wednesday, 7-3.

Veteran centerfielder Cierra Lail put the finishing touches on the win for the Lady Panthers (1-0) with a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning after the Lady Patriots (1-1) had closed the gap a little bit.

“I saw the pitch I liked — I like to be picky — and I went for it,” said Lail, who also scored in the third inning on an Emma Grindstaff RBI single. “It’s a big one for the team. It really helps us to start the season. I hope it carries through.”

Classmate Meredith Kearson, hitting ninth in the order, got things going for the hosts with an RBI double in the bottom of the second, then later came around to score on an RBI single by senior Bridget Patrick. After being hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fourth, Kearson scored again on Patrick’s RBI double and Katie Lail scored later in the frame on an error.

“I did think it was really important (to get the early hit) because it started us off,” Kearson said. “I knew I had two strikes already, so I just needed to keep my head in it and make contact with the ball.”