(UPDATED 1:02 P.M.) EB football reschedules Maiden game; Freedom JV game off

ICARD — The East Burke varsity football team has rescheduled its Catawba Valley 2A Conference home contest versus Maiden, which was originally set for today but postponed due to COVID-19 cases and quarantines in the Cavaliers program.

EB (1-1) will now host Maiden on Sept. 28, a Tuesday night. Kickoff at EBHS Stadium’s Danny Williams Field is set for 7 p.m. After back-to-back COVID pauses, that will be the Cavs’ first game since Aug. 27, when they hosted rival Freedom.

Cavs head coach Derrick Minor on Wednesday told The News Herald that his team exits quarantine Sept. 24 and will not be able to get back on the field in time to face Bandys on the road that day. The EB-Bandys game has not yet been rescheduled.

Three days after hosting Maiden, EB will be back in action Oct. 1 at home against CVAC foe Newton-Conover. EB now has eight games on its regular-season schedule, pending a possible rescheduled date for the Bandys contest.

Also late this week, Freedom announced that its Thursday night JV football game at Newton-Conover, which was just added to the schedule on Monday, was canceled "due to a COVID exposure within our JV program and for the protection and safety of not being able to field enough players," FHS athletic director Antonio Lyerly wrote in an email.

