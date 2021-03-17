HMS hosts CARS Tour on Saturday

HICKORY — The only track to host multiple Solid Rock Carriers CARS Tour events during the 2021 season, Hickory Motor Speedway will welcome the tour for Saturday night’s MTP Tire 250 presented by Cloer Construction.

While it will be race three of the season at HMS and race two of the season for the CARS Tour’s late model stocks, this weekend’s event will act as the season opener for the super late models.

Just as the case in the late models this season, the defending super late model champion Matt Craig will be back to defend his series championship. Craig without question will once again be the title favorite, and if he does succeed, he will have earned three consecutive championships in the series.

The door is wide open in the late model field as to who stands victorious at night’s end, as 10 different drivers have combined to claim the last 11 events dating back to the start of last season. Veterans like Bobby McCarty and Deac McCaskill have won most over the years, but a variety of youngsters such as Corey Heim, Anthony Alfredo and Ryan Repko have all broken through on tour spots in Hickory.

Late models will run 150 laps Saturday, and the super late models race ($3,000 to winner) is 100 laps. There are 23 drivers on the late model entry list and 15 in super late model.