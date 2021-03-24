 Skip to main content
Hornets to allow 5,000 fans starting this week
Hornets to allow 5,000 fans starting this week

The Charlotte Hornets will allow approximately 5,000 fans to attend NBA home games beginning March 26 against Miami, or about 25% percent of the Spectrum Center’s seating capacity.

That’s a 10% increase from the 3,000 fans that were allowed to attend home games beginning March 13.

Under the changes announced Tuesday by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, sports venues were allowed to increase fan attendance to 50% of capacity. But to comply with social distancing guidelines the Hornets were only able to expand to 25% capacity.

