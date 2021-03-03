 Skip to main content
Hornets to welcome back fans at 15 percent capacity on March 13
Hornets to welcome back fans at 15 percent capacity on March 13

  Updated
The Charlotte Hornets are getting set to welcome fans for home games.

The team announced that for the first time in nearly a year a limited number of fans will be allowed to attend games at the Spectrum Center, beginning with the team’s March 13 game against the Toronto Raptors.

The Hornets’ reopening plan has been approved by state and county authorities and allows the team to host fans at 15% capacity, approximately 3,000 per game.

Single-game tickets for the remainder of the season will go on sale to the general public on Friday.

New protocols for fans include mandatory face masks at games, social-distancing seating, and mobile ticketing, contactless ordering and payment, and health screening before entering the building.

There will be a limited menu for concessions, featuring grab-and-go options.

