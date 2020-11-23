HorsePower Park hosts latest MEHS race

The Mid East Racing Hare Scramble off-road series took on the course at HorsePower Park (the former Antioch Speedway) over the weekend in its third straight Burke County stop spanning the last month.
Six racers from Burke County won division titles, with many more earning top-five showings.
The lone local winner in Sunday afternoon’s pro bike races was Noah Stephens of Valdese in the A Open 2-Stroke class. It was Stephens’ second victory in as many weeks after he also won at Enola.
In amateur bikes action earlier in the day, Evan Smith of Hildebran (C 4 Stroke Heavy) also repeated in his division, while Connelly Springs’ Bailey Breen took first in the Trailriders First Year 12-24 race. Cameron Rhom of Morganton was fifth in the same class.
Also Sunday, in youth bikes action, Colton Shields of Morganton won a third consecutive Intermediate Mini 12-13 race, his fourth overall MEHS race win in that span. And Emma Edwards of Valdese claimed the Trailriders 5-15 class, just ahead of Connelly Springs natives Brooklyn Harrison (second) and Laurin Ayers (fourth).
On Saturday, Morganton’s Emma Propst won the youth quads’ Intermediate 8-13 division.
Other local top-five finishers Sunday included Morganton’s Tanner Garrison (85cc 12-15, second), Morganton’s Clayton Gantt (85cc 7-11, second), Connelly Springs’ Harrison (Girls 7-15, fifth), Morganton’s Christian Lawhon (65cc 10-11, second), Morganton’s Makayla Conner (Womens A/B, second), Connelly Springs’ Dalton Wellman (C 4 Stroke Lites, second), Connelly Springs’ Avery Fraley (C 2-Stroke Lites, third), Morganton’s Daniel Taylor (C Masters, fourth), Connelly Springs’ Cole Shumate (Trailriders First Year 25+, third), Morganton’s Bradley Merrill (AA Elite, third), Morganton’s Matthew Whisenant (A 4-Stroke, fourth), Morganton’s Teddy Rhoney (A Vet, fourth), Morganton’s Aaron Curtis and Jakob Arrowood (Junior A/B 25+, second and third), Connelly Springs’ Brandon Chapman (Collegeboy 17-24, third) and Connelly Springs’ Ryan Stamey and Morganton’s Seth Trumble (B Vet, second and third).
Jonathan Johnson of Landrum, S.C., won the pro bikes race, with Morganton’s Cameron Sisk placing second. Trevor Bollinger of Morganton did not run the event after back-to-back wins at Enola.
Other local ATV top-fives from Saturday included Morganton’s Grayson Gordon (Super PeeWee 8-9, fourth), Valdese’s Edwards (Sr. Micro, fifth), Connelly Springs’ Clayton Seagle (C 16-24 years, second) and Morganton’s Daniel Rojas (Unlimited Sportsman, third).
Dylan Walraven of Dallas, Ga., won the Pro ATV race Saturday for his second of back-to-back Burke County wins, and Nebo’s Collin Truett won the Pro UTV race on Friday night, also taking a second straight MEHS title in Burke after winning last month at Enola.
