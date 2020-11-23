HorsePower Park hosts latest MEHS race

The Mid East Racing Hare Scramble off-road series took on the course at HorsePower Park (the former Antioch Speedway) over the weekend in its third straight Burke County stop spanning the last month.

Six racers from Burke County won division titles, with many more earning top-five showings.

The lone local winner in Sunday afternoon’s pro bike races was Noah Stephens of Valdese in the A Open 2-Stroke class. It was Stephens’ second victory in as many weeks after he also won at Enola.

In amateur bikes action earlier in the day, Evan Smith of Hildebran (C 4 Stroke Heavy) also repeated in his division, while Connelly Springs’ Bailey Breen took first in the Trailriders First Year 12-24 race. Cameron Rhom of Morganton was fifth in the same class.

Also Sunday, in youth bikes action, Colton Shields of Morganton won a third consecutive Intermediate Mini 12-13 race, his fourth overall MEHS race win in that span. And Emma Edwards of Valdese claimed the Trailriders 5-15 class, just ahead of Connelly Springs natives Brooklyn Harrison (second) and Laurin Ayers (fourth).

On Saturday, Morganton’s Emma Propst won the youth quads’ Intermediate 8-13 division.