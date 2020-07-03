HUNGRY FOR MORE: FAU’s Emmons reflects on 2019, looks forward to 2020

BOCA RATON, Fla. — For BJ Emmons, an abbreviated season certainly didn’t make for an abbreviated highlight reel.
A broken ankle against powerhouse Ohio State in last year’s season-opener looked like it might bring a premature close to the Florida Atlantic running back’s junior campaign. But the Freedom High product had one heck of a comeback in him.
After nearly three months on the shelf, Emmons burst back onto the scene for the Owls in a late-season Conference USA road game at Texas-San Antonio. In front of family and friends from the area, Emmons took 10 carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns, his first in an FAU uniform, in a 40-26 win.
Emmons didn’t stop there, racking up 71 yards and another score on 11 carries in the next week’s regular-season finale versus Southern Mississippi, a 34-17 victory, followed by 40 yards and another two-TD performance in the C-USA championship game at home Dec. 7 versus UAB, a 49-6 rout in favor of the Owls.
The comforts of home continued for Emmons and FAU on Dec. 21 in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Owls set a season-high in scoring that day with a 52-28 win over Southern Methodist. Emmons was a key part of the effort with another touchdown and a season-high 72 yards on 17 attempts. He added 13 more yards on two receptions.
Emmons finished the year with 237 yards on just 51 rushes (4.65 yards per carry), scoring six touchdowns — not bad at all for a player whose season looked to be over after just two touches on Aug. 31.
The former Patriot, who arrived in Boca Raton after stops at Alabama and Hutchinson Community College in Kansas, recently reflected on his season in a video shared on FAU Football’s social media.
“It was kind of unbelievable to me,” Emmons said in the video. “When I broke my ankle, I thought it was over. I thought the worst. And just how it happened so soon and so unexpected. Just being able to come out to the UTSA game was very emotional for me. I was crying and stuff. I just knew whenever I came back, I wanted to get as much done as possible — being able to help the team get as far as we did.
“It was like I didn’t miss a beat or anything. I missed quite a bit of the season. It just felt good to be able to come in and help the team and really just accomplishing one of those big goals we had set before the season had even started. I’m very thankful for my teammates who encouraged me throughout the whole thing, the whole process. It was really hard for me, but it really doesn’t matter at the end of the season because we came out victorious. I was happy.”
With another college football season approaching — or at least that’s the hope as sports battle through the COVID-19 pandemic with FAU slated to kick off 2020 on Thursday, Sept. 3, at Minnesota — Emmons is earning more ink in season previews as he readies to tackle his senior year and break a few tackles along the way.
He’ll be playing for a new head coach — former Florida State lead man Willie Taggart — after Lane Kiffin, who guided Emmons both at FAU and as the offensive coordinator during Emmons’ one-year tenure with the Crimson Tide, packed his bags for Mississippi in a return to the Southeastern Conference.
Emmons again looks poised to share a backfield with junior Malcolm Davidson, who led the Owls with 711 rushing yards and nine touchdowns last year, as well as redshirt senior James Charles, who ran for 413 yards and five scores last fall, and sophomore Larry McCammon III (324 yards and seven TDs in 2019).
Athlon Sports in its FAU preview made note of Emmons’ hot streak down the stretch while College Football News describes the Owls’ backfield as “loaded.” And SB Nation’s Underdog Dynasty wrote that Emmons “made a case to be in the starting rotation as he scored six touchdowns in the final four games.”
And the Charleston (W. Va.) Gazette-Mail, in an article previewing FAU as an opponent of Marshall in 2020, projected that “Emmons has potential to provide a bigger boost” this year.
As for Emmons himself, he agrees that there’s room for growth and improvement as he embarks on his senior college season following a prep career where he was three times named Burke County player of the year and shattered countless county records to finish with 6,573 rushing yards and 101 total touchdowns.
“I’m not even close to where I want to be,” Emmons said. “That’s the greatest thing about it.”
Justin Epley is a staff writer for The News Herald. He can be reached at jepley@morganton.com.
