Hurricanes beat Predators 5-3

Kunin's first goal in six games came with 1:22 remaining in the middle period. However, Slavin restored Carolina's two-goal edge with 1 second to play in the period.

Svechnikov's power-play goal at 6:43 of the third pushed the Hurricanes' lead to 4-1.

Predators coach John Hynes said a change in flow was needed so that's why he went with a sixth skater so early.

"Getting three goals where that was in the third period, that's hard to do 5-on-5, particularly the way the game was going" Hynes said. "We thought that was an opportune time for us to try to at least gain some momentum."

Suddenly, it was a one-goal game – not something the Hurricanes enjoyed.

"That's one of our strengths in the past, we've been good at 6-on-5 and good at closing out games," Skjei said.

The Hurricanes also gave up a goal to the Florida Panthers, who went with an extra attacker Wednesday night, in the final minute of regulation in what became an overtime loss. The timing of the Predators' move to pull Saros didn't surprise Brind'Amour.

"You see it more and more now," he said of the strategy. "Teams are pulling way earlier."