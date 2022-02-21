Hurricanes edge Pens 4-3, lead division

Bryan Rust scored his eighth goal in his past eight games and Sidney Crosby added the 501st goal of his career. Tristan Jarry finished with 26 stops for Pittsburgh and played well despite a series of breakdowns in front of him early on that allowed the Hurricanes to control play for significant stretches.

"We gave them too many chances," Rust said. "We obviously didn't have the greatest start and I think we got on our heels a little bit and once we got down 2-0, we countered from there. We were good for the last 60% of the game, but against a team like that, you can't spot them two."

The loss dropped Pittsburgh to 0-2 at the start of a challenging stretch that began with a listless loss to Toronto last Thursday and includes two more matchups with the Hurricanes as well as showdowns with Tampa Bay, Florida and the New York Rangers.

"It's a hard game," Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said. "It had a playoff feel to it in that there wasn't a lot of room out there. You have to fight for every inch. That's the game we need to embrace moving forward. That's playoff hockey."