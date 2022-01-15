Related to this story
Before tipoff Tuesday night, Patton boys basketball coach Dennis Brittain was a little concerned with his team’s preparation.
Draughn swimmers Rhyannon Reasoner and Gigi Smith are The News Herald's Farm Bureau county co-athletes of the week for games played Jan. 3-8.
CHARLOTTE — Having survived Black Monday, embattled coach Matt Rhule turned his attention to a number of issues facing the Carolina Panthers m…
Georgia won its first national title in 41 years, defeating Alabama 33-18 in the College Football Playoff championship. The Bulldogs shot down the top-ranked Crimson Tide in a fourth quarter rally. Here's the latest, in photos.
It took the Freedom boys basketball team nearly a full quarter to get the lead, but the Patriots kept their advantage for good after that.
VALDESE — A late addition to the schedule became another win for the Draughn girls basketball team.
ICARD— After snapping a long skid, the East Burke boys basketball couldn’t make it two in a row.
ICARD — A third-place Foothills Athletic Conference battle narrowly went the way of the East Burke Middle wrestling team.
SAWMILLS — Coach Clint Zimmerman said he had wanted to see more scrappiness from his Freedom boys basketball team.
MARION — The Heritage girls basketball team’s bid for outright first place fell just shy.