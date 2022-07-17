 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MLS

Inter Miami gets 3-2 victory over Charlotte

Inter Miami midfielder Indiana Vassilev and Charlotte FC defender Harrison Afful (25) go after the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. 

 Marta Lavandier, Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Emerson Rodríguez's first goal of the season came in the third minute of second-half stoppage time and Inter Miami CF rallied from two goals down to beat Charlotte FC 3-2 on Saturday night after a lengthy weather delay.

Inter Miami (7-9-4) trailed 2-0 at halftime and didn't get on the scoreboard until Robert Taylor's goal in the 59th minute. Gonzalo Higuaín scored the equalizer 13 minutes later. Gregore de Magalhães Silva had assists on both goals. Higuaín, who has scored in two straight matches, has four goals on the year. Taylor notched his third.

Yordy Reyna gave Charlotte (8-11-2) a 1-0 lead in the 1st minute and finished off a brace in the 42nd minute with his first two goals of the season.

Inter Miami outshot Charlotte 15-4 with a 7-3 edge in shots on goal.

Drake Callender had one save for Inter Miami. Kristijan Kahlina saved three for Charlotte.

