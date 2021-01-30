JV BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Both Patton teams win on road

STATESVILLE — The Patton JV boys basketball team more than doubled its first-half offensive production with a 33-point second half to run away from host West Iredell late Thursday in a 49-28 victory that improved the JV Panthers to 8-0 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference.

Jake Perry led PHS offensively for an eighth straight game, scoring 18 points (12 in second half) while draining 7 of 8 free throws. Ethan Miller joined him in double figures with 10 in the win, in which nine different Patton players scored.

Bunker Hill 44, EB 43

The JV Cavaliers (5-2 NWFAC) dropped their second nail-biter of the season at home Thursday in a contest tied at 24 at halftime, one of eight ties in all. Ian Cox paced EB with 30 points, Caleb Hudson added four rebounds and Ben Mast two assists in the setback.

GIRLS

Patton 18, W. Iredell 17

Kelsey Powell scored a team-high eight points and Savanna Pinkerton added six as the JV Lady Panthers (3-1-1 NWFAC) edged the host Lady Warriors on Thursday in their first game in nine days.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.