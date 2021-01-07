JV BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: County boys squads open 3-0 in NWFAC

The Patton JV boys basketball team rallied from an 11-1 deficit to start Wednesday’s season opener to take a narrow 34-32 home win over West Iredell. The game was played using this season’s Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference JV policy of 20-minute, running-clock halves.

Jake Perry led the Panthers with 13 points (nine in the second half), while Alex Buckner added seven and Ethan Miller and Bryson Handley five apiece.

Draughn 40, Hibriten 28

The JV Wildcats got off to a good start Wednesday in Valdese, taking a double-digit win from the Panthers. Will Price poured in a game-high 20 points for Draughn, which also got nine from Hollan Cline (two 3-pointers).

EB 31, Bunker Hill 29

The JV Cavaliers led their opener 22-11 at halftime Wednesday in Claremont and hung on from there for the two-point triumph. Ian Cox posted a game-high 17 points and drained three 3s for East Burke, and teammate Caleb Hudson also hit double figures with 10.

GIRLS

Patton 25, W. Iredell 15