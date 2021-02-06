JV BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: EB boys nab 7th win

NEWTON — The East Burke JV boys basketball team won its second straight game and completed a season sweep of Foard with Thursday's 47-36 road win.

Ian Cox scored 26 points and Caleb Hudson tacked on 13 to lead the JV Cavaliers (7-2 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) in double figures, with Matthew Powell (three), Jacob Dellinger (three) and Levi Coble (two) completing the scoring. EB led 25-18 at halftime in the 20-minute running-clock contest.

Draughn 33, Hibriten 28

The JV Wildcats (3-2 NWFAC) completed a season sweep of the host Panthers on Saturday morning in Lenoir, leading 17-14 at the half and hanging on from there as they made 8 of 10 second-half free throws.

Hollan Cline led Draughn with 13 points, John Robert Abernathy added nine (seven in first half) and Josh Elkins added seven.

GIRLS

Hibriten 22, Draughn 20

Playing for the first time in 17 days following a separate 13-day break, the visiting JV Lady Wildcats (0-2-1 NWFAC) dropped a close one Saturday. Alexis Diaz led Draughn with eight points, with two other players adding six apiece.

