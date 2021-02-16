JV BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: EB girls seal another NWFAC title

LENOIR — The East Burke JV girls basketball team returned to the site of its only loss to date, which came in the season opener, and got a measure of payback on Monday at Hibriten with a sixth consecutive win, 20-15.

The victory allowed the JV Lady Cavaliers (6-1 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) under coach Peyton Murray to clinch the league title with one game left to play. It’s the program’s seventh title in eight years after Patton interrupted the run last season.

Chloe Cook led EB with 11 points, Ambria White added five and Dixie Leatherman and Scarlett Lynn chipped in with two each.

Patton 31, Draughn 9

The host JV Lady Panthers (5-2-1 NWFAC) led 18-5 at halftime to win going away in Monday’s season finale for both squads. Kelsey Powell made two 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead Patton. The JV Lady Wildcats (0-5-1 NWFAC) were led by Ambria Blalock’s three points.

BOYS

Draughn 35, Foard 24

The JV Wildcats (6-2 NWFAC) claimed their third win in the last five days and fourth in a row overall Monday at home. Nine different players scored for Draughn, led by Hollan Cline’s eight points and John Robert Abernathy’s six. Landon Cox, Malachi Silver and Josh Elkins tacked on four apiece.

