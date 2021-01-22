JV BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Panthers stay perfect, now at 6-0

The Patton JV boys basketball team remained unblemished with a convincing 49-28 home win over Foard late Thursday, surpassing last season’s win total in the process.

The JV Panthers (6-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) opened up a double-digit lead by halftime and finished it off behind a game-high 17 points from Jake Perry. Kaden Bostian added 14 more, including four made 3-pointers.

EB 42, West Caldwell 31

The JV Cavaliers (4-1 NWFAC) rebounded from Tuesday’s first loss to gain a key conference win after leading by nine at the halftime break.

Ian Cox again led EB in scoring with 21 points (12 in the first half) and Jacob Dellinger added 12, all on four made 3s.

Draughn splits late-week pair

The JV Wildcats (2-1 NWFAC) remained unbeaten with Thursday’s 52-42 win at West Iredell but fell Friday at Bunker Hill, 45-37, in their first games since Jan. 6.

Josh Elkins scored a team-high 10 points Thursday, followed closely by Landon Cox (nine) and Hollan Cline (eight). Cline (10 points, all first half; two 3s), Will Price (10) and Elkins (eight, two 3s) led the way in the scoring column on Friday.

