JV BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Panthers stay perfect, now at 6-0
JV BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Panthers stay perfect, now at 6-0

Basketball stock art - web only

The Patton JV boys basketball team remained unblemished with a convincing 49-28 home win over Foard late Thursday, surpassing last season’s win total in the process.

Patton logo - web only

The JV Panthers (6-0 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) opened up a double-digit lead by halftime and finished it off behind a game-high 17 points from Jake Perry. Kaden Bostian added 14 more, including four made 3-pointers.

EB 42, West Caldwell 31

The JV Cavaliers (4-1 NWFAC) rebounded from Tuesday’s first loss to gain a key conference win after leading by nine at the halftime break.

EB logo - web only

Ian Cox again led EB in scoring with 21 points (12 in the first half) and Jacob Dellinger added 12, all on four made 3s.

Draughn splits late-week pair

The JV Wildcats (2-1 NWFAC) remained unbeaten with Thursday’s 52-42 win at West Iredell but fell Friday at Bunker Hill, 45-37, in their first games since Jan. 6.

Josh Elkins scored a team-high 10 points Thursday, followed closely by Landon Cox (nine) and Hollan Cline (eight). Cline (10 points, all first half; two 3s), Will Price (10) and Elkins (eight, two 3s) led the way in the scoring column on Friday.

The News Herald sports department can be reached at sports@morganton.com.

