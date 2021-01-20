JV BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Patton boys top EB near buzzer

ICARD — The Patton JV boys basketball team matched last season’s win total and remained undefeated Tuesday thanks to a dramatic 40-38 road triumph over county rival East Burke, the three-time defending Northwestern Foothills Conference champions.

Alex Butler connected on the game-winning shot with 4 seconds left for Patton (5-0 NWFAC), who was led by Jake Perry’s 18 points. The JV Cavaliers (3-1 NWFAC) got a game-high 22 points from Ian Cox.

Alexander Central 52, Freedom 25

The JV Patriots (1-3, 0-3 Northwestern 3A/4A Conf.) fell into a 7-2 hole after a quarter late Tuesday in Taylorsville and never recovered, remaining winless in league play with a third straight loss. Jackson Denton led the FHS effort with 11 points and Julian Castro supplied five more.

GIRLS

EB 26, Patton 21

The JV Lady Cavaliers (1-1 NWFAC) were victorious Tuesday night at home as Claire Cook scored a team-high nine points, with Chloe Cook adding seven and Dixie Leatherman five. In their first loss, the JV Lady Panthers (2-1-1 NWFAC) got a game-high 11 points from Kelsey Powell.

Draughn 23, Bunker Hill 23

Playing for the first time in 13 days, the JV Lady Wildcats (0-1-1 NWFAC) ended up with a tie Tuesday in Claremont. Draughn’s Alexis Diaz led the way with eight points, and Ambria Blalock added six, all after halftime.

